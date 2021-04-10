Coronavirus In Finland, the pace of vaccination was torn by large regional differences

In the Hus region, 43 per cent of those aged 65–69 have received the vaccine, and in the neighboring province of Päijät-Häme, 18 per cent.

Coronary immunizations the pace varies drastically from hospital district to hospital district. In the Hus area of ​​the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, 43 per cent of those aged 65–69 had been vaccinated on Friday, in the neighboring province of Päijät-Häme 18 per cent and in Kainuu only 8 per cent.

There are still large differences in the 70-74 age group. In the Hus area and, for example, in the Vaasa hospital district, at least three out of four have received the vaccine. Kainuu is far behind, at 29 per cent.

“The number of vaccinations depends in practice on the vaccines that have arrived in the areas,” says Päijät-Häme Welfare Group’s Business Area Director Kimmo Kuosmanen.

Health and the Department of Welfare THL estimates that the elderly have been vaccinated comprehensively throughout the country by week 15 or by week 16 at the latest, ie by 25 April.

“There may be a bit of a rush,” says a leading THL expert Mia Kontio.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) are lined upthat at-risk groups should be vaccinated before vaccination is started stress more to the worst epidemic areas.

According to THL’s estimates, risk groups have been vaccinated around mid-May.

Epidemic situation varies significantly across regions. At baseline, there were six provinces on Friday: Northern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Southern Ostrobothnia, as well as Northern Savonia, Kainuu and Lapland. Seven provinces are still struggling in the spread phase: Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

The incidence rate was, for example, 235 in the Hus region on Friday, 9 in Lapland, 171 in Southwest Finland and 46 in Central Finland. The incidence describes the number of cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks.

In North Karelia, vaccine coverage for 70-74-year-olds reached about one-third of the rest of the week. In Kainuu, the share was still less than 30 percent.

“It’s really little. Nationwide, however, more than sixty percent go in this age group, ”says Kontio.

Kainuu pandemic manager Olli-Pekka Koukkari is hopeful. Vaccine deliveries to Kainuu are known in the coming days.

“Given these deliveries, we have vaccinated everyone over the age of 70 by the end of next week. In other words: you will follow but you will be hard, ”Koukkari describes.

Also Sirpa Kaipiainen Siunsote from the North Karelia Association of Municipalities says that the difference will be closed next week at the latest.

North Karelia According to Kaipiainen, the reason for the place on the tail of the statistics is, among other things, the second doses of the vaccine given to the residents of care homes.

“We have been given more of them than anywhere else. There are more elderly and cared for people in North Karelia than in many other provinces, ”says Kaipiainen.

It was also decided to vaccinate all people over the age of 70 in the province with a vaccine using rna technology, that is, practically Pfizer and Biontech.

“It slowed down the vaccination of people aged 70-74 a bit, but it will most likely bring with it better vaccination coverage, because Astra Zeneca’s reputation seems to be worse than one would like,” Kaipiainen says.

The European Medicines Agency Ema stated this weekthat a very rare side effect of the medicine Astra Zeneca may be blockages in the veins of the brain.

Until now, there have been more people of working age aged 40–64 among those who have received vaccines in Kainuu.

“Initial vaccinations were targeted at critical sote workers, who account for a large proportion in a sparsely populated province,” Koukkari explains.

Kainuu lags behind in the group of 65-69-year-olds, where the difference is huge compared to Hus.

“This group is currently only vaccinated with Astra Zeneca, the numbers are marginal and the pace is slow,” says Koukkari.

Hus Pharmacy managing director Kerstin Carlsson assures that no additional vaccine distribution has been targeted in the Hus area.

“Hus has received about 24 percent of the Pfizer, Bionthec and Moderna vaccines that came to Finland. Astra Zeneca’s vaccine volume has been a little over 30 percent of the total volume that came to Finland, ”says Carlsson.

About 30 percent of the Finnish population lives in the Hus area. In Uusimaa, the share of the elderly is the lowest in the whole country, less than 13 per cent.

Kontio also emphasizes that THL has not targeted vaccines to different hospital districts in a different way.

“With RNA vaccines, we have gone according to the number of elderly people,” says Kontio. He points out that in Kainuu, for example, more younger age groups have been vaccinated than in the Hus area, for example.

To the largest shares in the vaccine coverage of people over the age of 70 are exceeded in the hospital districts of Vaasa and Central Ostrobothnia. In both, more than three out of four people aged 70-74 have been vaccinated, which is significantly more than the average.

Efficient and high-quality operations have been carried out in the area, explains Soiten’s service area director of the Central Ostrobothnia Association of Municipalities. Jukka Aro.

According to Aro, booster vaccinations for the coronary vaccine were discontinued as soon as it became instructed by THL. THL changed its guidelines in January, to bring as many people as possible to a relatively effective first vaccination.

Previously, THL’s guidelines were that half of the vaccine batches that arrived in Finland were kept waiting for the second dose of people who had already received the first dose.

“The same was done with the expansion of vaccinations for sote staff,” says Aro.

Thanks Aro also reads that the vaccine bottles in the Soite area have been fully utilized. Small, one-milliliter syringes have been centralized in vaccination activities, resulting in maximum dose levels from vaccine bottles.

“The preparation of vaccines for use with the so-called air bubble technology has also been carried out efficiently and professionally. Vaccine dose loss is round zero, ”says Aro.

The proportion of people vaccinated against the entire population was about 19 percent on Friday. The largest share is in Eastern Savonia, 24 per cent, and the smallest in Northern Ostrobothnia, 16 per cent. The proportion of people vaccinated in the Hus area is about 17 percent.