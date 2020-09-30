Coronavirus In Finland, Koronavilkku is close to the target, in France, even ministers do not use the application

Launched on the last day of August, the Coron Flasher app has so far been downloaded about two million times. This means that possibly more than 36 percent of Finns use the application.

Coronavirus exposure The Coron Flasher app, developed for tracking, is a success when compared to similar apps in European countries.

Launched on the last day of August, the Coron Flasher app has so far been downloaded about two million times. This means that possibly more than 36 percent of Finns use the application. Director of Information Management at THL Aleksi Yrttiaho said in early September Yle’s morning programthat, ideally, half of Finns would use the application.

Koronavilku has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the software company Solita. The app broke the million download limit just a day after launch.

Situation for example, is not as laudable in France. There, only about three million people have downloaded an app called Stopcovid, which means less than five percent of French people. The application, launched in June, has so far sent only 72 notifications, British newspaper The Guardian says.

French Minister for Digital Affairs Cédric O admitted on Tuesday that much remains to be done to convince the French of the usefulness of the app.

He said he was surprised that the French prime minister Jean Castex, Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti or the Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had not downloaded the application.

“Yes, I have called on France to download the application, but I have not actually done so,” said French Prime Minister Castex France2 television channel.

According to The Guardian, Cédric O told French reporters that he did not know if the prime minister had since downloaded the app.

“Stopcovid is very useful, especially in the subway, restaurants, bars and meetings, when we can’t wear a face mask and don’t know who’s around us. I often come to work on the subway, but the prime minister probably won’t do the same, ”Cédric O said.

France can stare jealously across the canal to Britain, where the NHS covid-19 app is available for download to residents of England and Wales. The app was launched to a wider audience in an enhanced version last Thursday. During the first day, the app was downloaded six million times. British Broadcasting Corporation’s BBC according to the country’s health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the app had been downloaded 12.4 million times.

Proportioned to the populations of England and Wales, this means that about 21 per cent of the population of the countries would have downloaded the app.

BBC said on Monday that police would have been banned from downloading the app for “security reasons” even on civilian phones. On Tuesday, permission was granted after the national police authority conducted its own security tests on the app. Police still are not allowed to download the app to their work phones because usually their Bluetooth connection is not turned on.

According to the BBC, the application was first developed in the UK by Northern Ireland. There, the Stopcovid NI application had been downloaded more than 300,000 times at the end of August. Scotland, which has a population close to Finland, also has its own crown application called The Protect Scotland. The app, launched in the second week of September, was downloaded in just over a day 600,000 times.

The Germans have been able to download the coronavirus app since mid-June. At the launch, authorities assured that the app is so secure that even government ministers can use it. Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, a judgeElke Buedenbender have announced public use of the app, says news agency AP.

By the end of September, the application had been downloaded 18.4 million times. This means that possibly more than 22 percent of Germans use the app.

As in many countries, the application has malfunctioned in Germany. German channel DW reported in late July that on Android operating systems, the app did not always report exposure to the coronavirus. The same problem later appeared on Iphone phones. According to DW, the malfunction lasted five weeks.

Also There has been a glimmer in the Finnish corona flasher. HS told reporters in the mid-Septemberthat not all users regularly access the database from which the application would receive exposure key codes. This means that even if the user has been exposed to the coronavirus, he or she will not be immediately aware of it.

The delay in the review can be up to several days, when normally the review should take place once a day. The scale of the problem is difficult to assess, but it is likely to occur to thousands or tens of thousands of Corona users, especially Iphone owners.