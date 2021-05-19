Coronavirus In every third municipality, corona vaccination can be obtained from occupational health care, the Helsinki metropolitan area has not yet joined

Occupational health can be vaccinated in, for example, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti. Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have not allowed the practice, at least not yet.

Coronavirus vaccines can currently be given through occupational health care in at least about a third of Finnish municipalities. The situation varies greatly from municipality to municipality.

The responsibility for arranging vaccination lies with the municipalities. They may, if they wish, transfer some of the vaccines for distribution through occupational health care.

In March, Parliament passed a law according to which Kela compensates employers vaccination costs.

The compensation is ten euros per vaccination. The rest of the costs remain to be paid to the employer.

Bridge at present, coronary vaccines can be given through occupational health in more than a hundred municipalities. There are a total of 309 municipalities in Finland.

The information is based on the lists published by the large companies in the field, Terveystalo, Mehiläinen and Aava, on their websites, as well as on Pihlajalinna’s e-mail communication. For example, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) does not keep a record of this.

The companies are told that new agreements will be signed constantly as the negotiations progress. Some municipalities are still considering, but companies are expected to increase the number.

“The expectation is that the number of vaccinations will increase and towards the summer we want to ensure that there is enough vaccination capacity,” says the business director Johanna Asklöf About the bee.

In practice occupational health vaccination requires the cooperation of three parties. First, the municipality and the occupational health service provider must agree on arranging vaccination.

After that, occupational health client companies need to choose vaccination as part of their occupational health care.

“There have been very diligent contacts regarding these vaccines,” says the chief physician Petri Bono From the Health House.

Terveystalo’s customer companies have a total of about 700,000 employees, of whom 270,000 have already agreed to be vaccinated. Mehiläinen’s customers have about 500,000 employees, about half of whom are covered by vaccine contracts.

Some client companies expect that vaccination will be allowed in their municipality.

According to occupational health companies, vaccinations also progress in occupational health care in the order of vaccination guided by THL by age group.

By the beginning of the week, for example, Terveystalo had given a total of 32,000 and Mehiläinen almost 15,000 vaccines. Some of these are vaccinations for health care workers.

Enlarge Vaccination from cities is possible in occupational health at least in Turku, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Pori and Lahti.

So far, the most active provinces have been in Southwest Finland, Satakunta and Central Finland. In many areas, the municipalities and the hospital district have agreed on the matter together.

In Turku, for example, occupational health care has already vaccinated at a “brisk pace,” says CFO of the welfare industry. Laura Saurama.

“Yes, it helps us a lot, of course,” he says.

In practice, the matter works in such a way that the hospital district of Southwest Finland calculates a certain proportion of vaccine batches by age group, which is handed over to private health care.

Sauraman according to the main reason for the decision was that there was already a shortage of health care staff in the area. Everyone who has a vaccination permit and the opportunity to vaccinate is needed.

“Elsewhere, it may be the sole responsibility of the municipality, but we may not have had the resources to do so.”

In addition, Saurama emphasizes that the city wanted to take all possible measures to increase vaccine coverage rapidly.

The city of Turku still vaccinates most of its residents themselves. Not all companies buy the vaccine through occupational health care, and the youngest age groups are not covered by occupational health.

Nurse Marina Kosomaa gave the vaccine to Tatu Granhnström in Turku.

When lists of municipalities that have allowed occupational health vaccination, quickly notice the absence of the largest cities.

For example, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have not concluded an agreement on occupational health vaccination, at least not yet.

Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Sanna Svahn says the cities in the metropolitan area have wanted to work together. Contract negotiations are underway. Svahn hopes for progress in the coming weeks.

“Now that we’re on the far side of the working-age population getting vaccinated, it might be a good time to take occupational health care with us,” Svahn says.

Why occupational health is not included faster?

Svahn recalls that the logistics of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine are particularly challenging, as it must be maintained at -70 degrees. In addition, vaccines were received very little at a time earlier in the spring.

“It didn’t make sense to split a small amount,” Svahn says.

Now, he says, there will be so many vaccines that distribution to private health care could make sense.

The same reasons are invoked by the service manager Piia Niemi-Mustonen From Vantaa. According to him, vaccination has gone well and flexibly in the city’s own vaccination points.

In numerous municipalities, the matter is therefore still pending. Some may have decided to take care of everything themselves so far.

Medical Adviser Anni-Riitta Virolainen-Julkunen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health believes that it is simply a matter of vaccinations going so well. Municipalities have had time to plan mass vaccinations, relocate staff and reserve facilities themselves.

“I don’t think there are any strange ideological reasons for that, but all these practical reasons.”

In Helsinki, for example, there has already been talk that people under the age of 50 enthusiasm to reserve vaccination times was weaker than in older age groups. This week, however, the situation is looked better.

In any case, Virolainen-Julkunen does not believe that vaccination in occupational health would have a significant effect on enthusiasm.

“As a Helsinki resident, I know how well vaccination works when it is offered to one’s own place. Rather, it’s about getting your own schedule organized or whether you want to apply for the vaccine at all. ”