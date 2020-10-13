The corona pandemic remains threatening in Europe. France is currently hit particularly hard. England is closing bars again. Chaos breaks out in Spain. The news ticker.

The Corona infection numbers in England and France rise rapidly. Government action are imminent.

rise rapidly. are imminent. People in Spain demonstrate against the introduction of partial curfews.

demonstrate against the introduction of partial curfews. You can find them here basic facts about the coronavirus *. You can also see the latest here Case numbers in Germany as a card *. The most important information is also available on ours Corona News Facebook page.

*. You can also see the latest here as a card *. The most important information is also available on ours Corona News Facebook page. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Munich – Europe is still in the clamp grip of the Corona pandemic. The number of new infections * is worrying in many countries. The often quoted second wave * seems to have finally arrived. In Germany, too, the values ​​are well above the summer level.

Coronavirus in Europe: the number of infections is rising again threateningly in many countries

Within the Federal Republic of Germany, Berlin and some large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia have meanwhile been closed Risk areas explains, the look beyond the border reveals hardly any other picture. The Foreign Office warns Travel to numerous European countries. In Italy, too, where the numbers were stable in September, the incidence values ​​are rising again enormously.

But above all in France A new lockdown now seems almost inevitable. Close 27,000 new infections with the coronavirus * were detected on Saturday, including in Lille, Grenoble, Saint-Étienne and Lyon, the highest warning level applies. Tomorrow, Tuesday, it should also be the same in Toulouse Montpellier. The guideline for this is 7-day incidence value *. If it rises above 250, the maximum alarm level is declared.

Coronavirus: Big worries in France – “When you see the situation of our hospitals …”

“If the location of our hospitals see, then you can do not exclude anything“Prime Minister Jean Castex spoke on Monday of possible curfews and an overload of the health system. The Handelsblatt after a conversation with economic researcher Xavier Ragot assumes that tougher measures in neighboring Germany, which would also be accepted by the majority of the French.

Coronavirus in Europe: Spaniards follow the right-wing party’s call and demonstrate

A few hundred people in Spain are now doing the exact opposite in terms of Government Corona Measures. A call to the right-wing extremist party Vox led to chaos in several cities. In the capital Madrid, among other places, the demonstrators ventilated their anger with motorcases and called on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to resign. “The government is abusing its power and forcing its decisions with an unconstitutional decree,” the AFP news agency quoted a participant as saying.

The people annoy each other partial curfews, in the Madrid and eight adjacent locations had been imposed. This type of lockdown prohibits citizens from leaving their cities. However, they are allowed to move freely in their own location.

Coronavirus in England: Extreme incidence levels in the north – Johnson presents three-step plan

In England this freedom of movement will no longer be possible everywhere. Be in the north of the island recorded dramatic values. The city of Liverpool, for example, registered 600 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Now announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson one Three-step plan for dealing with current developments.

Coronavirus: Bars and gyms in Liverpool have to close again

Of the Risk level will be determined individually in each region from now on. Depending on whether it is rated medium, high or very high, more stringent measures are due from Wednesday. Johnson wants to avoid lockdowns as much as possible, but apparently there is hardly a way around it in the hotspots. In Liverpool must be the day after tomorrow close all bars and fitness studios. “The coming weeks and months will be difficult,” admits Johnson, “we have to act now.” (moe) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Laurent Cipriani / AP / dpa