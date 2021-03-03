Coronavirus In Estonia, more than a thousand infections a day, but according to Helsinki’s interpretation, no one can be forced to take the test

According to Helsinki, the situation is under control due to small passenger numbers.

Helsinki ports do not currently carry out “forced tests” on people entering the country for the coronavirus, although the government has instructed the border regions to do so.

There is a fear of the spread of coronavirus infections to Finland from abroad. In Estonia, for example, the disease situation has worsened since the end of January. At present, more than a thousand new coronavirus infections are diagnosed in Estonia every day, according to the news agency Reuters.

At present, only necessary commuting is allowed to Finland. The goal is to test all entrants and quarantine them if necessary.

increased infection rates of the concerns raised in Estonia on Monday the mayor of Helsinki on Twitter. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori It is clear that the worsening disease situation in Estonia is reflected in Finland and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health sent to municipalities, regional government agencies and associations of municipalities for social and health care control letter on the control of infections at borders. In its letter, the Ministry emphasizes that all measures made possible by legislation must be “used effectively”.

Under the current Infectious Diseases Act, the regional government agency can order people to undergo mandatory health checks at borders.

“The goal is for all people entering the country to be tested,” the cover letter states.

Mandatory However, for the time being, the corona test is not carried out at the border crossing points of the ports of Helsinki, ie in the passenger ports of Eteläsatama, Vuosaari, Länsisatama and Katajanokka. He was the first to report on the matter Evening News.

“Compulsory testing would require an open decision,” explains the Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services of the City of Helsinki Leena Turpeinen.

On 26 February, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland ordered municipalities to arrange a health check for all persons entering the country through border crossing points in their territory. The Avi Order is in effect until March and is based on Section 15 of the Communicable Diseases Act.

It therefore obliges the municipality to arrange a health examination, but participation in the health examination is voluntary.

Bridge At the moment, shipping companies in the country of origin, for example in Estonia, check that those going on a trip have to show a negative test result or a certificate of illness, says Turpeinen.

The operation is based on the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). THL recommends that transport companies and shipping companies carrying passenger passengers require a negative corona test result for all passengers coming to Finland from abroad. According to THL’s recommendation, the certificate must be presented to the operator before the start of the trip.

Certificates are not required for cargo and security personnel, nor for people who do not leave the ship during the cruise.

“At the end of Helsinki, we refer people to a health check to instruct them on quarantine and the next test, which should be taken in 72 hours. We also collect contact information in it, ”says Turpeinen.

The contact information will be taken so that the infectious disease doctor at the place of residence or residence can later contact the person, direct the test after 72 hours and provide additional information.

However, the provision of contact information is not mandatory either. Turpeinen says that since the test result is considered in the country of origin, there is currently no need for stricter, mandatory measures in Helsinki.

“Now, in principle, no one with an infection should come through,” says Turpeinen.

“However, if it happened that a clearly ill person came to the port of Helsinki who did not have a test result and who did not want to go for a test, then we would contact an infectious disease doctor and see how we would proceed, for example whether such a person could be ordered for a compulsory health examination. And if he doesn’t agree, he can be quarantined. ”

Turpeisen According to Helsinki, Helsinki could therefore, if necessary, request a stricter, individual order for a health check.

If necessary, the avi may order a mandatory human health examination pursuant to section 16 of the Communicable Diseases Act. Avi cannot prescribe a person for a coronavirus test because the organizer of the health check decides what the check will include.

An alternative to the test may be quarantine, which is decided by the infectious disease physician.

However, according to Turpeinen, there has not yet been a need for such measures.

“The situation is under control because the number of passengers is small. If and when the verification of test results by shipowners ends as passenger numbers increase, the situation must be re-examined. “

According to Turpeinen, Helsinki is currently preparing for such a situation.