A health passport and two tests a week Free will be the path that Britain will choose to regain freedom and reopen its economy in May.

The government will confirm plans for vaccination passports despite concerns from Conservative MPs. A former cabinet minister warned that the NHS was “very, very incompetent“in data management.

Everyone in England should get tested for coronavirus biweekly so that “we can see the people we love again,” Boris Johnson is expected to announce this Monday at an afternoon conference.

Rapid tests that show whether people have the virus in 30 minutes They will be available to all adults twice a week, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been vaccinated.

The increased testing, which has been practiced by older children since they returned to school last month, “will help prevent outbreaks and help us regain a more normal way of life,” the government said. The tests will not be compulsory.

They will also aid attempts to act quickly against worrisome variants, as officials are more likely to detect new clusters of cases earlier. The government said the rapid tests, which have also been used for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents, had already identified more than 120,000 cases that otherwise they would not have met.

Adults in England will be able to order the devices lateral flow test tubes at home or pick them up at local pharmacies or testing sites. As the economy reopens, many will be able to get a quick test at their workplace, with 100,000 companies who have registered an interest in providing them to their employees.

Individuals who are tested at home will need to record their results online or by calling the NHS Test and Trace. Those who test positive will be instructed to self-isolate and request a more accurate PCR test. For every 1,000 lateral flow tests performed, there is less than one false positive, according to a recent NHS analysis.

The massive test plan will be reinforced by an advertising campaign which will encourage people to take the tests twice a week.

Downward curve

Deaths from Covid-19 have fallen to their lowest level since 9 September. Ten deaths were reported in Britain on Sunday within 28 days of a positive test, up from 35 last week’s daily average, a drop of 44 percent in the previous week.

CASES

Opening of restaurants and pubs



More than one in ten people have received both doses of a vaccine. Johnson’s senior ministers will discuss the plans Monday. Among them are Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, and Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, who oversees the review of passport vaccination plans. They will then be discussed in a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister will confirm this Monday that the next stage of the reopening of the economy will proceed on April 12, with the opening of non-essential stores and restaurants and pubs to serve customers abroad.

More than 31 million people in Britain have received one dose of the vaccine and 5.4 million have received two, according to the latest figures. The second dose counts for more than one in ten adults.

Traffic light system

The announcement of the tests is part of a speech to the nation scheduled for Monday night, in which Johnson will confirm a traffic light system to categorize overseas vacation destinations, when international travel resumes, no earlier than May 17.

“The British public has gone to enormous lengths to stop the spread of the virus. As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine program and our roadmap to cautiously ease ongoing restrictions, the regular rapid tests they are even more important in ensuring that those efforts are not wasted, ”the prime minister will say at his evening press conference.

“That is why we are now implementing free quick tests for everyone in England, helping us stop the outbreaks. So that we can see the people we love again and do the things we enjoy. “

Dr Susan Hopkins, NHS Test and Trace Chief Medical Advisor, stated that “rapid tests help us find Covid-19 cases that we would not otherwise know about, which helps to break transmission chains. These tests are effective in detecting people who are infectious and therefore more likely to transmit the infection to other people. I encourage everyone to accept the offer one of these free quick tests – they’re quick and easy to do in your own home. “

Labor welcomed the move, but said the government should go further. “We have long called for mass testing for those with and without symptoms as a key element in addressing the spread of the virus,” said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary.

“But to break the chains of transmission and suppress infections, testing must go hand in hand with contact tracing directed by community public health to find cases ”, he assured.

