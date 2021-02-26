The Minister of Health of Ecuador, the doctor Juan Carlos Zevallos, resigned this Friday from his position dotted by a vaccination scandal against COVID-19 “with privileges”, a dilemma that also agitates other Latin American nations such as Argentina and Peru.

The departure of the minister was confirmed this Friday by the president, Lenín Moreno, who published the resignation letter on his social networks.

In that text, Zeballos points out that almost a year ago he assumed the responsibility of “reversing the dramatic moments that Ecuador was experiencing as a result of the most serious pandemic of the last hundred years and that it disrupted the planet with profound social, economic and fundamental repercussions, human “.

There are those who only see mistakes. I respect that opinion. I prefer to remember the minister who accepted the difficult task of leading the country’s health in the worst health crisis that Ecuador and the world are experiencing, and that with work and sacrifice he helped save hundreds of thousands of lives. pic.twitter.com/NDMCtmRQIg – Lenin Moreno (@Lenin) February 26, 2021

The resignation occurs due to criticism of the Plan to Vaccinate against COVID-19, after on January 27, through a video released by the Ministry of Communication, Zevallos admitted having vaccinated his mother, who lives in a private residence.

He said that he had done it “as a minister, doctor and son,” the newspaper recalled. Trade. On Thursday he reappeared, after almost a month without giving statements and had to face another scandal, that of alleged VIP vaccinations to officials.

Asked about the list of high-level officials who have been vaccinated, he repeated that the list was confidential.

But his stance made social networks explode and the hashtag #RenunciaZevallos shot to infinity with harsh criticism of the minister for not making public the list of beneficiaries of the first doses.

The president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, was the one who published Zeballos’s resignation letter online. Photo: EFE

The video of a soccer leader from Quito was the last straw that exceeded citizen patience and tolerance.

Even another unidentified minister, consulted by the newspaper Trade, did not deny having received the vaccine, but said that the report should be given by the head of Health.

The previous week, the rectors of universities in the country sent a public letter, rejecting the invitation to join the official list of vaccinated.

President Moreno, despite the criticism, this morning, on his Twitter account, wrote: “There are those who only see mistakes. I respect that opinion. I prefer to remind the minister that accepted the difficult task of conducting the country’s health in the worst health crisis that Ecuador and the world are experiencing, and that with work and sacrifice helped save hundreds of thousands of lives. “

But the Ecuadorian president even had to clarify that he did not vaccinate his family.

CLARIFICATION

Have NOT received the vaccine:

My father (94 years old, my mother died a long time ago), my daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, mother-in-law (88 years old, my father-in-law passed away), in-laws, in-laws. – Lenin Moreno (@Lenin) February 26, 2021

Also on Twitter he wrote: “Clarification. They have NOT received the vaccine: My father (94 years old, my mother died a long time ago), my daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, mother-in-law (88 years old, my father-in-law died), in-laws, in-laws, “he said a few hours after Zeballos’ resignation.

Source: ANSA