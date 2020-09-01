When its championship resumed, the Ecuadorian football league took a series of surprising measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Even in the field, we must respect barrier gestures. The Argentinian Sergio Lopez, professional footballer in Ecuador, was sentenced Monday, August 31, to a fine of 1,200 dollars (around 1,000 euros) for having kissed the ball to celebrate the victory on Friday of his team, Aucas, against Macara (1 -0).

He is the first player to be fined for this sanction, put in place by the Ecuadorian football league, to fight the spread of Covid-19. A rule that applies in particular to all teams participating in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, by decision of the Conmebol, the South American Confederation.

On this day of the first division championship, which had been stopped for five months because of the pandemic, five other players were fined 1,200 dollars for having exchanged their jerseys, another gesture now prohibited.

In addition, teams were also sanctioned for non-compliance with sanitary measures: Liga de Portoviejo for not providing a first aid kit, and Barcelona SC for not providing alcohol or gel for disinfection. hands.

Ecuador has nearly 6,600 deaths from the new coronavirus for some 114,000 cases recorded. Authorities are also reporting around 3,700 additional deaths likely from the virus.

