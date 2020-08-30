Highlights: 1,954 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi on Saturday

So far 4,404 people have died due to this deadly virus

On Saturday, infection cases in the country crossed the 34 lakh mark

The spread of the corona virus in the capital Delhi (Coronavirus In delhi) has frightened the whole country. Every day more than 50 deaths and more than three thousand new cases were coming. But after that the situation gradually improved, now again 23 percent of the population of Delhi got herd immunity. 1954 positive cases came on Saturday after almost 50 days. These figures have once again drawn lines of concern.

Corona bomb explodes in Delhi on Saturday

With 1,954 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in Delhi on Saturday, the total number of infected people in the city rose to 1,71,366. This is the highest figure to come in a single day so far in August. Officials gave this information. According to the latest bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department, after the death of 15 patients of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours, 4,404 people have died due to this deadly virus. According to this, there are currently 14,040 active cases in Delhi.

Total number of Covid-19 cases crossed 1.7 lakh

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has crossed 1.7 lakh and the death toll has gone up to 4,404. On 30 July, this figure was reduced to less than 3,000 and continued till 5 August. But, with the increase in new cases, occupancy of Kovid beds also continues. On Saturday, 4,022 (28% of total beds) were captured as per data shared by hospitals at 8 pm on the Delhi Corona app. The rate of occupancy of ICU beds with and without ventilator support was 50% and 39%, respectively.

1,954 fresh cases, 50% ICU beds taken

One figure shows that 17 private and government hospitals, including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Patparganj, Apollo and other hospitals, do not have a single ICU bed without ventilator support. It is clear on the Delhi Corona app that a total of 28 hospitals do not have ICU beds with ventilator support available.

The crisis may return to Delhi

Doctors say that if a spurt in new cases is noticed in the last one week, Delhi may soon be facing another serious crisis. He said that not only new cases, but also positivity rate has come down and this is a worrying sign.

Positive cases are coming up fast

A senior doctor at Loknayak Hospital said, “The positivity rate was recorded at 8.84 on Saturday. In Delhi, 22,004 tests were conducted, in which 1954 persons came Corona positive. Earlier, the positivity ratios from Monday to Friday were recorded at 8.9%, 7.7%, 8.5%, 8.7% and 7.8%. The rate of positivity was reduced to below 6% in July.

Spike RT-PCR probe in cases a reason

Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Dr. SK Sarin, says that spike RT-PCR investigations may be one of the reasons. They stated that rapid antigen tests have low sensitivity. It spreads false negative results. It is possible that many people who tested negative in the rapid antigen test were indeed positive and continued to spread the infection. ‘

62,550 killed nationwide.

With 76,472 new cases of corona virus infection reported in India in a single day, the infection on Saturday crossed the 34 lakh mark in the country. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock in the morning, the number of infection cases in the country has increased to 34,63,972 in the last 24 hours. At the same time, with the death of 1,021 people, the death toll has increased to 62,550.