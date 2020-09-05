Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (CM Arvind Kejriwal) gave information about the growing Corona case in Delhi. He said that people are falling ill, but the recovery rate has improved. He said that earlier 20 thousand tests were done, which has been increased to 40 thousand.CM Kejriwal said that we have attacked Corona by doing double testing. I am not worried about data, you are worried about your health. On the rising cases of Corona again in Delhi, Kejriwal said that this is happening in the capital because we have increased testing. If we reduce the testing again in Delhi, the number of patients will also be reduced. Kejriwal said that there is 1 percent death rate in the data from August 15 to date.

He said that testing camps are being set up in markets and weekly markets. Where people are being investigated. He told that more than 1600 patients are from outside in hospitals and 3300 patients are from Delhi. Kejriwal said that but I have to correct your health, not the data. There is no need to panic with the number of patients. The day the death toll starts rising, it will be a matter of concern.