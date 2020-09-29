On Monday, 1,984 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the national capital, which is the lowest in almost a month. With this, the total number of deaths has increased to 5272 with 37 deaths on Monday. This figure is 40 percent higher than the previous month. In the last 28 days of September, 828 deaths have occurred while in August 481 people died due to infection.However, data shared by the government shows that in June and July, a maximum of 2,269 and 1,221 people died due to the disease. 57 and 414 deaths were recorded in April and May respectively. A senior doctor of Lok Nayak Hospital said thatMost of the deaths are occurring in elderly patients who have multiple combinations. He said that deaths are also increasing due to late arrival of patients.

Covid-19: 1984 new cases of corona registered in 24 hours in Delhi, lowest in a month

The doctor explained the reason

The doctor reported that Kovid-19 is known to damage the lungs, but recent research has shown that it affects almost all major organs of the body, including the heart, brain, and pancreas. He said a cold is about to begin and extra care is needed for people suffering from heart diseases, asthma, chronic obstructive diseases and cancer. Their immunity is weak and infection can increase mortality.

Figures lower than Sunday

New cases have increased in the past month, while positivity rates have remained between 5% and 10%. An official said, 1,984 new cases have been registered in Delhi in the last 24 hours, which is much less than the number recorded on Sunday. An official said the officer said that out of the 36,302 tests conducted in the past, relatively few cases were counted. The number of active Kovid cases on Monday was 27,123 as compared to 29,228 on the previous day. The Manda Bulletin said that the latest cases led to Kovid’s rally in Delhi reaching 2,73,098.