The coronavirus stopped the semifinal that Defense and Justice had to play in Chile against Coquimbo Unido due to the positive cases of Francisco Pizzini, Rafael Delgado and the Uruguayan Washington Camacho. After the match was suspended because the local Ministry of Health determined that the entire Argentine delegation should be isolated for being “close contact”, Conmebol decided to move the duel to Paraguay, which raised the anger in the trans-Andean team.

For Conmebol, having three infected in a squad is not an impediment to playing a game. In fact, Paranaense lived it firsthand when he had to face River with 11 fewer players due to cases of COVID-19. Of course, that is subject to the decision of the health authorities of the host country and that was precisely what motivated the shock to move from Santiago to Asunción.

Upon hearing the news, the Chilean club, which had previously suffered the unforeseen change of scenery from its stadium in Coquimbo to Santiago, presented its complaint for losing home. Even its president, Jorge Contador, said that if it is not played in Chile, they will ask for the points when considering that Defense and Justice did not appear to play, an invalid argument since it was the Conmebol authorities that determined it.

Coquimbo Unido’s claim was accompanied by the Chilean National Professional Soccer Association (ANFP), which, through its president, Pablo Milad, requested that it be played in the country. “I contacted the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, expressing concern about the suspension of the match between Coquimbo and Defensa y Justicia. And I also did it with the general manager of Coquimbo, Pablo Morales, and its president, Jorge Contador, giving them all our support, “he said.

They were convulsed hours on the other side of the Cordillera. The players, who had to travel the 500 kilometers that separate Coquimbo from Santiago and could not play because of the positive cases of three rivals, expressed their discontent.

In social networks, for example, Ruben Farfán hinted that “there was something strange.” There, some clubs also expressed their support for Coquimbo and José Chilavert took advantage of his historic confrontation with Alejandro Domínguez to get into the fight.

We are a club that has experienced the worst injustices, and for this reason, we send all our support to @coquimbounido. The Lion of Collao is with the Pirate 🏴‍☠️🦁 – Sports Concepción (@CSDConcepcion) January 8, 2021

“Gentlemen, presidents of Chilean soccer, make yourselves respected and ask for expulsion of Alejandro Domínguez and all his henchmen from CorrupbolThey are killing South American football, all dirty and contaminated in Corrupbol, “he wrote.

Beyond the claims, Conmebol remains firm in its decision to change the headquarters and the regulations endorse it. In addition, the sanitary regulations in Paraguay are favorable to the meeting, since it does not classify the Defense and Justice staff as close contact but only isolates the positive ones.

In addition, in the statement they clarified that the rescheduling of the match and the transfer of headquarters are powers that Conmebol has and that they govern in the regulations of the South American Cup. “The resolution does not affect the normal development of the competition,” they reaffirmed.