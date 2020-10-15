In Compiègne, in the Oise, the curfew is nothing new. The city had established it in March until June. No outings were allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. If the inhabitants are a little sorry for the news, the traders keep a different memory of the experience depending on their sector of activity. A restaurateur remembers a period of “total misery“, while a day trader indicates that he was”not impacted“.

Health objective

The mayor of the city, Philippe Marini, welcomes the decision of Emmanuel Macron. For him, the curfew is a useful and effective tool. “Here it will be a question of practicing the curfew to avoid confinement“, saidhe, in order to “allow bars and restaurants to continue their activity until a certain time“.