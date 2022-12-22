Friday, December 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | In China’s big cities, hospital wards are filled with elderly corona patients

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

Millions of elderly Chinese are not fully vaccinated.

Interest rate contagion wave in the big cities of China, which is struggling with, hospital wards are filled with elderly corona patients.

The number of infections in different parts of the country has risen sharply, and according to the authorities, it is impossible to trace the infections after the end of mandatory testing.

Millions of elderly Chinese are not fully vaccinated, raising concerns that the virus could kill many of the most vulnerable.

#Coronavirus #Chinas #big #cities #hospital #wards #filled #elderly #corona #patients

See also  This is how the free practice sessions for the GP of Abu Dhabi went
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brackish game 'Police Simulator' is a huge hit, but not because everyone takes it so seriously

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result