Coronavirus | In China’s big cities, hospital wards are filled with elderly corona patients

Millions of elderly Chinese are not fully vaccinated.

Interest rate contagion wave in the big cities of China, which is struggling with, hospital wards are filled with elderly corona patients.

The number of infections in different parts of the country has risen sharply, and according to the authorities, it is impossible to trace the infections after the end of mandatory testing.

Millions of elderly Chinese are not fully vaccinated, raising concerns that the virus could kill many of the most vulnerable.