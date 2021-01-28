The Shunyi District People’s Court in Beijing, China, has sentenced one year in prison and one year of probation to a woman for having hidden symptoms of coronavirus to the crew of a flight from the United States.

The woman, Li Jiem, 38, was returning to her country in March 2020 after a season with her family in the United States.

Before the flight, had had a fever and gone to the hospital, and had been able to verify her contact with infected people, but decided to return to China to be treated, China Daily reported.

Travelers at Shanghai Hongqiao International International Airport. Reuters photo

Upon arrival in Beijing, Li, whose sentence was handed down on October 15 but became known on Tuesday, was identified as a confirmed case of COVID-19, which assumed that 63 people who had been in contact with her be quarantined.

Thus, she has been convicted of the crime of hinder disease prevention infectious by having breached the country’s regulations for the pandemic.

Currently, authorities are trying to prevent infections during the lunar New Year holiday period, which in 2021 falls between February 11 and 17, when hundreds of millions of urban immigrants travel to their places of origin.

However, in some provinces of the country the fairs, mass celebrations and typical exhibitions of these dates have already been canceled and they have asked not to travel if it is not essential.

Source: agencies