Coronavirus In China, restrictions are increasing day by day as the coronavirus cluster near Beijing continues to grow

A WHO team will finally be able to investigate the origin of the virus in Wuhan.

China struggles to get the most severe coronavirus cluster in its arms for a long time. The cluster is in the Hebei province surrounding Beijing, but new restrictions and recommendations are being imposed all over China day by day.

At the same time, an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus would also appear to be progressing: China has finally promised to let the WHO team into Wuhan today, Thursday.

China was initially opposed to an international investigation, and since then the group’s entry into China has been slow. The WHO has been negotiating access with China for more than a year. China’s own researchers have put forward theories that the virus would come from some other country.

Read more: China now hints that the corona pandemic originated far from China: “The easiest explanation is usually correct.”

Hebein in the city of Shijiazhuang province, a coronavirus cluster was detected less than two weeks ago. Giant testing began in a city of 11 million people, and at least the number of cases found in Hebei on a daily basis has not yet taken off.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases across China was about 120, according to official figures, up from about a couple of days earlier. That’s the most since last summer. Most of the cases were in Hebei, but about 40 cases were also found in northern Heilongjiang Province. China does not count asymptomatic cases in this chapter.

China’s in a country the size and size of a large population, for example, the numbers are very small compared to infections in many European countries, as well as compared to the epidemic that China experienced last winter.

However, the Chinese authorities are clearly concerned about the new situation. New anti-virus measures are being imposed every day in different parts of China.

In Hebei, in addition to Shijiazhuang, the cities of Xingtai and Langfang have also been subject to very strict restrictions on movement. Residents are not allowed to leave the city, their movement is restricted in many ways within the cities and schools, for example, are closed. Residents are tested comprehensively and quickly.

Almost all provinces and many cities campaigning prominently so that people do not leave their homes for their soon-to-begin Chinese New Year holiday. That is when more than 400 million train journeys are normally made in China. For the Chinese, New Year is the most important event of the year, when it comes to going to relatives.

In many places, weddings and funerals – often gigantic events in China – are now banned. Beijing, for example, has stepped up guarding its residents and banned big events. Heilongjiang Province has just declared a state of emergency.

Authorities there are probably at least four reasons for concern.

Infections in Hebei are sadly close to the capital, Beijing. Authorities also fear traditional New Year traffic and festivities will spread the virus.

The clusters of viruses across China last summer and fall have been clearly in urban areas, and government action and surveillance have been particularly focused on the urban environment. Infections in the city of Shijiazhuang may have spread for longer, as the majority of them have been in rural areas within the city.

Unlike the local outbreaks in China in the summer and autumn, the number of cases in Hebei is still on the rise a couple of weeks after they were detected.

China got the coronavirus well under control after the Wuhan crisis in the early part of the year. By the time the HS interviewed the Beijingers in the fall, their lives had already returned to normal.

Read more: Pekingese now live a normal daily life: “Nobody talks about the pandemic anymore, the whole thing has already been forgotten”

There have been local outbreaks of coronavirus in China last summer and fall, but with rapid isolation of the areas and gigantic testing, they have sprouted rapidly. The detection of a few cases has already led to the launch of a really large administrative machinery.