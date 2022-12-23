Coronavirus | In China, no one officially dies from corona, but the country is in the middle of a serious crisis and the worst is yet to come

China lifted the strict corona restrictions in early December, and now both hospitals and crematoria are filling up in the country. According to the authorities, the disease peak is expected for next week.

in China no deaths caused by the coronavirus have been reported for three days, reports news agency Reuters. Overall, fewer than 4,000 coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday.

The official statistics reported by China currently have very little to do with reality, as the country is rapidly drifting into the worst corona crisis since the beginning of 2020. Then the solution was a sudden complete closure of the cities.

One by one, countries around the world have given up strict corona restrictions and learned to live with the new virus, but until the last few weeks, China has tried to maintain that extreme restrictions can prevent the spread of the virus completely.

Globally, China has boasted of how low it has managed to keep the death tolls caused by the coronavirus at the same time that, for example, more than a million deaths caused by the coronavirus disease have been reported in the United States during the pandemic.

December at the beginning there was practically a complete translation. China abandoned its repressive policy and relaxed the restrictions radically. Probably one big reason for the change was the fact that in many big Chinese cities the people started loudly opposing the government’s corona policy – and the government in general – on the street.

Now the land is reaping what has been sown. Western media reports from China in recent days are worrying. According to experts, the problem is that the waiver of corona restrictions was implemented in China with little advance warning and without proper preparation, CNN reports.

According to recent estimates The situation in China could even lead to more than two million deaths caused by the coronavirus. One big problem is that the administration of booster doses of corona vaccinations has been weak. According to government statistics, only slightly more than 40 percent of people over 80 have received a booster dose of their vaccine.

At the moment, in China, hospitals are full, pharmacy shelves are empty, and you can have to wait in line for more than a day at the crematorium. On Tuesday, CNN visited the yard of a large crematorium in Beijing, the parking lot of which was full of cars.

The people interviewed said that they had been waiting for their turn to cremate their loved ones for more than a day. One of the interviewees said that his loved one had died in the hospital, and the body had been left on the floor because the building was so full of dead patients.

China’s state media does not show the state of emergency in any way, says CNN. At the same time, China has set very strict criteria for which deaths are interpreted as being caused by the coronavirus. Many infectious disease experts have criticized China’s definitions.

Likely the number of cases continues to grow even further. China’s leading infectious disease authority Zhang Wenhong commented to The Paper, published in Shanghai and supported by the government, that the peak of infection cases is expected next week.

“An increase in the number of infections means an increase in the number of serious disease cases, which has a significant impact on health care resources,” Zhang said, adding that the current wave will last for one to two months after the peak.

“We have to be mentally prepared for the fact that infections are inevitable.”

News agency According to Bloomberg estimates In China this week, there may have been 37 million new cases of coronavirus in one day. Bloomberg’s estimate is based on anonymous sources in the administration.