China detained more than 80 persons suspected of being involved in a plot to sell fake vaccines for the coronavirus and whose commercialization would have begun in September of last year.

The state-run Global Times newspaper reported on Monday that Chinese authorities also seized 3,000 doses of this false antigen in the operation.

According to the source, the criminal network had a presence in several cities and the operation was carried out jointly by the security forces of Beijing and the eastern Chinese provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong.

The fake vaccines consisted of pre-filled syringes with a saline solution and they were sold at high prices.

A vaccine expert named Tao Lina said that “saline-filled ‘vaccines’ have no effect, but they also do not cause health problems, so it is clear that the suspects wanted money, not harm people. “

Other sources cited by the Global Times argued that this network could be involved in the marketing of these fake vaccines abroad.

On January 28, the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, developer of one of the vaccines in the Asian country, published a statement in which it warned that “Some companies and individuals have forged and used Sinovac authorization documents” to try to act as “distributors of the vaccine for COVID-19 CoronaVac and other vaccination products in markets outside of China.”

China last year began a series of vaccination campaigns for special cases, such as military or diplomats displaced abroad.

Likewise, the health authorities began a campaign weeks ago that aims to immunize up to 50 million Chinese before the arrival of the Year of the Ox, on February 12, since these celebrations are accompanied by massive displacements that Beijing fears could serve to spread the virus at a time when there are several active outbreaks.

In fact, the National Health Commission of China announced today that 12 of the 30 new cases diagnosed this Monday were caused by local contagion in two northeastern provinces, scenarios of several outbreaks in recent weeks.

The total number of active infections in mainland China is 1,582, of which 72 are serious, according to official statistics, which indicate that to date 89,594 people have been infected in the country, of which 4,636 have perished from covid .

Source: EFE