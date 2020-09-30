In Beijing (China), patients in a laboratory can obtain the results of their coronavirus screening in record time: thirty minutes. The machine, called Flash 20, which is used to analyze saliva samples is touted as reliable. “Based on validation data from clinical samples, the sensitivity of our tests with traditional PCR tests is over 95% consistent,” said Sabrina Li, founder and CEO of Coyote, which manufactures the tool.

The Flash 20 would be the fastest machine in the world, but it comes at a price: 38,000 euros. At present, only 500 units are produced each month. “This machine is useful for patients who need surgery, for example, explains Zhang Yuepeng, Coyote’s technical director. It allows them to get the result as quickly as possible.” Coyote now hopes to conquer Europe and the United States.