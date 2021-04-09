Chile surpassed this Friday the 9000 daily infections of COVID-19 for the first time in the entire pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, the trans-Andean country added 9,171 new cases, while on Thursday counted 129 deads, reported the health authorities.

“It is a situation that worries us very, very much. We are living a very critical momentHowever, the key word is to prevent, avoid entering the ICU and respect quarantines, “said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

Chile has deployed one of the best vaccination campaigns in the world. Photo: AP

The country, with more than 1 million infections and 24,108 total deaths, has been living for weeks most critical moments of the entire health crisis, with a second wave that has put the hospital system on the ropes.

The positivity rate – the number of positive PCR tests per 100 performed – was 11.3% after just over 77,000 tests were performed, while in Santiago it was 13%, added Paris.

For weeks the country has had a ICU bed occupancy above 95%. This Friday a new maximum of patients admitted to intensive care was registered, and there are only 209 free critical beds in the whole country.

To curb the spread, the government has put in quarantine more than 83% of the population, including the entire capital; closed borders and non-essential businesses and postponed this weekend’s elections to May 15-16.

In parallel, Chile is carrying out a successful immunization process against COVID-19, it is one of the countries with the highest percentage of vaccinated population in the world. Since last February, it has inoculated 7.2 million people with one dose and about 4.3 million with two injections.

The country, which has committed more than 35 million doses from different laboratories, authorized the administration of four vacciness: Pfizer / BioNTech, Sinovac, the British company from AstraZeneca and recently from the Chinese laboratory CanSino.

The government believes that the first effects of vaccination will be noticeable mid april and he trusts that for the eventual May elections there will be 9.3 million people with at least one dose.

The country is in a state of emergency due to catastrophe, with a curfew that governs between 9 and 5 in the morning.

Source: EFE