The Government of Catamarca evaluates developing rapid tests for the detection of coronavirus those who enter from other provinces, which will be paid for by the provincial state.

“It is something that is being discussed with the College of Biochemists and the Medical College to see what measure we are going to take. What I don’t want is that the people who enter here have to pay for it. I prefer to be paid by the state”, Explained today Governor Raúl Jalil, in dialogue with Radio Valle Viejo.

The president specified that he will seek the provincial State to take charge of the tests “Because if not, it would be promoting that only those who can pay enter Catamarca”.

Jalil announced that the decision will be made between “today and tomorrow”, and stressed that there are mayors who already apply this methodology in the province.

“We are going to define between today and tomorrow. There are mayors who are applying the antigens, and the State laboratories make them. But we are going to see if we make an agreement for the amount of antigens that we would have to have, “said Jalil.

The governor also referred to the new circulation restrictions and fines decreed by the Government in the face of the increase in cases of coronavirus.

“We think at first that when circulation drops, the number of infections and interns in common and intermediate therapy decreases. The number of patients in intensive care and respirators would have to decrease”, He explained.

Finally, Jalil indicated that he calculates “that in the next few days the equine serum will arrive, there are 25 treatments at a cost of more than 3 million pesos.”

However, he called to “be responsible because you have to take care of the doctors. In the hospitals of the interior they are tired, some have even asked to take leave or resign because it is a very worrying stress,” he said.