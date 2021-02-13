Coronavirus In Canada, coronary vaccinations are stalling, even though the country has ordered 400 million doses of vaccine

“Every single day, we have been working to get the vaccine to the shoulders of as many Canadians as possible as quickly as possible,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the news conference.

Canada has so far given only about 1.18 million doses of vaccine, which means that less than 3% of the population has been vaccinated, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and US news channel CNN.

Canada currently ranks 40th in the global news agency Bloomberg in the listing, where the number of vaccines given in each country is proportional to 100 people. Only three out of 100 Canadians have been vaccinated, compared to about 14 in the United States and about 21 in the United Kingdom.

Finland is ranked 25th on the list.

More than 823,000 coronary infections and more than 21,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Canada.

Vaccinations are stalling despite Canada saying it has agreed to buy a total of 400 million doses from seven vaccine manufacturers. The country was criticized at the end of the year for vaccinating many times over the country’s population, the BBC says. To date, only Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna vaccines have been approved in Canada.

Canadian television company CTV News says says that the delay in vaccine distribution began in mid – January, when there were problems with Pfizer ‘s vaccine production. Canada received only 339,000 vaccine doses instead of 1.15 million between weeks 3 and 6.

Canada expects relief from a difficult situation next week when the largest batch of Pfizer vaccine to date arrives in the country. Nearly two million servings are scheduled to arrive in the country next month, CTV says.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that vaccine deliveries are scheduled to return to track in March. That’s when, according to Trudeau, four million doses of vaccine will arrive – Pfizer will deliver the vaccines ahead of schedule, in addition to which Canada has procured four million additional doses from Moderna.

In August, the total number of vaccine doses, according to the prime minister, is 84 million, which is more than enough for 38 million people in Canada.

“Every single day, we have been working to get the vaccine to the shoulders of as many Canadians as possible as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said at the news conference.

BBC’s and according to CNN, it appears that the country has not been at the forefront of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shipments.

This is partly because Canada invests heavily in vaccines made in Europe and not, for example, in the United States, as it merely Donald Trumpin possible export restrictions. No coronary vaccines are produced on Canadian soil.

Professor at the Department of Public Health Research and Education at the University of Toronto Jillian Kohler by Instead of “hoarding,” the Canadian government should have realized months ago that without domestic vaccine production, the country is completely at the mercy of foreign manufacturers and global vaccine competition.

“Sovereignty in vaccines is crucial. Relying on exports for critical health needs doesn’t quite make sense, as we see from the rise of nationalism, ”Kohler told CNN.

Coronary vaccines manufacturing setbacks have caused confusion and outrage across the European Union.

This has also led to the so-called vaccotenationalism: rich countries have grabbed grabbed the vaccine market to naught. This may have obvious negative consequences for poorer countries, but the risks may extend more widely. The virus could become more dangerous if left unchecked on a crowded continent.

Delays in the production of vaccine manufacturers have also made me nervous in Finland.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said at the Prime Minister’s interview in early January that he hoped that Finland’s vaccination pace would be faster.

The experts interviewed by HS were also concerned that the vaccine had not arrived in Finland as planned.