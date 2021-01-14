The coronavirus contagion curve continues to rise in the City. A month ago there were an average of 350 daily cases and now they exceed 1,000, with peaks of more than 1,400. Although still far from the values ​​recorded during August, when there were up to 1,500 infections per day, the figure puts everyone on alert. In that month the peak of cases of what is considered the first wave of infections was located. In the Buenos Aires towns, the peak was earlier: between May and June. On the contrary, until now the situation in popular neighborhoods it is more stable than in other parts of the City. But this could change.

Local health authorities have not yet confirmed that Capital is experiencing a second wave, but the next few days will provide an overview of this. According to official information, these days the highest concentration of cases occurs in Communes 2 and 14, which correspond to the neighborhoods of Recoleta and Palermo.

What happens now in the popular neighborhoods of the City, where the virus hit hard as of April 2019? The curve is stable. They get reported 10 or 15 cases per day. The fatality rate is 1.6%, half that of the rest of the neighborhoods, where it rises to 3.3%. So far, there have been 17,893 positive cases (16,624 recovered) and 287 deaths, when throughout the City there are more than 187,000 accumulated cases and almost 6,000 deaths.

In the villas there are between 10 and 15 daily cases of coronavirus. Photo Mario Quinteros

In dialogue with Clarion, Gabriel Battistella, Undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care and in charge of the DetectAr program in the City, estimated based on the seroprevalence studies carried out: “The 42% of the residents of popular neighborhoods are immunized, while in neighborhoods like Palermo or Recoleta, only 3% are. This partly explains why there is stabilization in the villas. This does not mean that you do not have to continue with the care and the policy of tracing, detection and isolation. ”At the citywide level, it is estimated that between 14 and 15% of the population developed antibodies.

Next to villas 31 and 21.24, the 1.11.14 It is one of the largest settlements in the City. Here, in the Flores neighborhood, residents express their concerns because the cares relaxed. Rocío Mazuelos Huaman is in charge of a dining room with Father Juan Isasmendi, from the Madre del Pueblo church. She and her entire family went through the disease at different times in the past year. His daughter, who is a nurse, was the first to contract the virus.

In the neighborhood, which in 2019 was renamed Father Ricciardelli by a law voted in the Buenos Aires Legislature, many families went through the same situation. Some were isolated in hotels.

In village 1.11.14 there were many infected. Now the situation is stable, but the neighbors fear an outbreak. Photo Fernando de la Orden

“We had a bad time. My mother, 70 years old, was hospitalized for 21 days. Nephews, brothers, children. All sick. Now that this second wave is being talked about, there is a lot of concern among the neighbors, but also a lot of disinterest in others. As it happens everywhere, here there are also clandestine parties and the youngest gather in the few public spaces we have, as if it were a bowling alley, “Rocío says, concerned. In this neighborhood there have been 101 deaths and 5,545 infections so far.

Martín Hojman, an infectious disease doctor at Hospital Rivadavia and member of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI), told Clarion that the immunization of 42% of the residents in popular neighborhoods explains a part of the situation: “It is a very large percentage if we compare with the immunization in the rest of the City. And it is perhaps the most important factor so that it is not registered now Even a rise in cases. But it’s a matter of time for cases to increase, because it is necessary to take into account that the housing conditions, the distancing and some sanitary measures are difficult to comply with, “he added.

In the antipodes is the villa Rodrigo Bueno, with a population that does not exceed 1,000 families. The neighborhood is in the process of transformation, due to the urbanization works. The works were paralyzed for a few months and little by little they were resumed, as well as the movements of the families to the new houses, located next to what is known as the historic massif.

The soccer field in the Rodrigo Bueno neighborhood. Photo Lucia Merle

“There is concern because older people have been living in unhealthy homes for many years, that is, they have basic health complications. I do not know if the popular neighborhoods bank a second wave, that’s why we are very alert. We reinforce the message about caring, wearing the mask, social distancing and getting together outdoors “, he tells Clarion Diego González, one of the neighborhood delegates and organizer of a football school, in which this year he had to add a picnic area.

“The vaccine brought hope, now you have to be patient. After the health personnel, police and teachers, we believe that the residents of the popular neighborhoods have to be taken into account as a risk group. Meanwhile, we put our shoulder to the situation, “says González.

In the neighborhood there was a truck of the DetectAr program installed every day, now it is from Monday to Friday. For the neighbors it is a rule: “Before the slightest suspicion, they know that they have to look for the health post. There is no other option than be alert, swab, and isolate yourself“, warns the delegate. In this neighborhood there were no deaths, but there were infections: 257.

“Although there is stability in the popular neighborhoods, we are alert – Battistella emphasizes -. This pandemic was affecting different groups, in different phases. The first wave affected people and families who lived in tenancies, collective housing, villas and hotels; and the elderly, in geriatrics. Now the sociological form of this new escalation of cases is located between the neighbors of the middle and upper middle classes. And at the age level, among adolescents and young adults between 20 and 40 years old. That is why the increase in cases is not reflected in hospitalizations, even less in the public system. “The next few days will be key to understanding how the positives of these young people impact their environment.

Almost 9 months have passed since the first case was detected in Villa 31 in Retiro. So far, according to official sources, there have been 47 deaths and 2,348 confirmed cases. And here, as in the rest of the City, many neighbors let go of the care.

“The crowding of the houses played against us,” say the residents of Villa 31. AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko

“There were entire families who were infected, who did not have a good time. overcrowding of houses He played a trick on us, “says Mirta Rodríguez, a historic neighbor of the low highway.

In full quarantine, she and her family moved into the new homes, which are located next to the Ministry of Education. This relocation process continues, because with the coronavirus it became clear, more than ever, that housing conditions were unsustainable. “These days one hears more and more cases. There is talk of a second wave and here many of us are worried, not all of them because there are also those who lowered their arms and can’t take it anymore. The only thing left for us is to remain alert and try to call the attention of the State to that also controls what happens in our neighborhoods“, claims the neighbor.

