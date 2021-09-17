Britain prepare to live with Covid and open the country as much as possible. But with serious restrictions for countries on the red list, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Chile, in Latin America, who will have to spend 11 days in quarantine in a hotel, at their own cost.

Changes will apply only to England.

So far there were 62 countries on the red list in the kingdom. They were South Africa, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, Maldives, Turkey, Costa Rica, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Indonesia and Thailand

The government has also announced that, as of 4 a.m. on September 22 eight destinations will be removed from the red list. The destinations are Turkey, Pakistan, The Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a major relaxation of travel rules for people entering and leaving England. From 4th of October, the current red, amber and green country traffic light system will be phased out and replaced by a single red list of countries with Covid.

Any place that is not on the red list is considered green and free to travel. There will no longer be an amber list. In addition, from that date, travelers no longer need to perform previous PCR tests on departure to travel to England from abroad.

Then, from the end of October, fully vaccinated passengers from countries, which are not on the red list, will be able to replace the PCR tests on the second day with flow tests side cheaper.

Those who are not vaccinated yet they will have to pay for the PCR tests.

Currently the UK registers 32,651 new cases and 178 deaths more, with 8,068 patients in the hospital.

Vaccine certificates will be entered in nightclubs and big events in Wales from next month.

Anyone who tests positive will need to isolate and perform a free confirmatory PCR test, which will be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants.

This means that the new system, which is expected to remain in place until at least the New Year, should be in place. as people come back from vacation half-period.



Thanks to the vaccine

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK’s high vaccination rates allow changes to be made.

But those who return from red list countries, such as Argentina, still they must spend 10 days in a hotel quarantine approved by the government.

“This will be the last periodic stoplight check before the switch to the new two-tier system,” the government said.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler and more direct system. One with less testing and lower costs. This allows more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world, while at the same time providing a boost to the travel industry, ”he explained.

“Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy. With over 44 million fully vaccinated people in the UK, we can now introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape,” he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shapps continued: “We wanted to bring a system new, simpler, easier to navigate and more economical. So we have adopted it until the New Year at least and the purpose is to make it easier. So that people travel without bureaucracy, without so much evidence and with a higher level of certainty, now that we have vaccinated so many people, “he said.

The Secretary of Transport said that the change could not have been made before because the scientific opinions they did not favor it.

The regular three-week update of the designated green, amber and red destinations was due Thursday. But it was delayed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet shakeup.

Without PCR

As of October 4, travelers will no longer have to take pre-departure exams to travel to England from abroad.

In a written statement, Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said the Welsh government would “carefully consider” the simplified travel measures announced for England.

It is likely that representatives of the travel industry welcome the measure, It allows more freedom for people to travel before Christmas.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Today we have simplified the travel rules to make them easier to understand and follow, opening up tourism and reducing costs to go abroad,” he explained.

A devastated industry

The travel industry has been devastated by COVID-19. The government has been repeatedly asked to make it a special case to move beyond the vast amounts of support that have spread to all industries through COVID. Government has been systematically denied and there have been victims.

The industry fears that there could even be 100,000 jobs lost by the time all this has played out. Bookings are down 80% this summer at pre-pandemic levels, making it too late to save the summer season.

Some companies can expect to be able to generate more business in the next semester and perhaps even in the Christmas holidays.

But the real question for the travel industry now is whether these changes, when they do set in, will help save jobs. More than 50% of the people who work in air passenger services are still on leave, and almost 50% work in travel agencies. It is worth bearing in mind that the licensing plan ends in two weeks.

People’s livelihoods will depend on whether those changes set by the transportation secretary later on can persuade agencies and airlines that there is a viable business to keep people working.

But the big question is what will happen to South America, due to the number of variants there.

