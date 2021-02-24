São Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil and one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, determined this Wednesday a night curfew starting next Friday to face the health emergency, amid a record in the number of hospitalizations for covid-19 in the entire region.

As of this Friday and until next March 14, the movements of citizens in the 645 municipalities of São Paulo will be restricted between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning, at a time when the region is experiencing a worsening of the health crisis.

“With a record of hospitalizations due to the covid, the state of San Pablo decrees the restriction of the movement of people as of this Friday, February 26,” the governor, Joao Doria, announced at a press conference.

The president added that the most populous state in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, reached a record of more than 6,500 people hospitalized with covid-19 in intensive care, the highest level ever recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“We are not happy to adopt measures like this, but we have a need to adopt them to protect lives. Without life there is no consumption, the dead do not consume “Doria stressed.

During the period, the government will intensify inspection with sanitary barriers and it will apply fines and other penalties to people who disobey the measures.

Many cases

According to the coordinator of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, Paulo Menezes, the state has registered an “expressive increase” of hospitalizations due to the crowds during Carnival, ten days ago, as well as the circulation of new variants of the coronavirus, especially the strain identified in Manaus, more infectious than the original.

He also warned that, despite the fact that medical centers still have a “considerable” number of beds for patients with covid-19, the São Paulo health system could collapse in the next few weeks if tougher measures are not taken.

“Looking to the future, we have a rather worrying forecast to be able to exhaust intensive care beds in about three weeks, “he said.

Joao Doria, governor of San Pablo. AFP photo

The state of San Pablo accumulates so far more than 2 million confirmed cases and 58,528 deaths from the coronavirus, while throughout Brazil the pathogen already leaves 10.2 million infected and 248,529 deaths.

With the measure, the São Paulo region joins at least six other of the 27 states of the country that have already adopted the curfew as a way to stop the spread of covid-19.

Brazil relies on its national immunization campaign, started in mid-January, to control the pandemic, despite a shortage of vaccines and the difficulties in the negotiations for the acquisition of new doses.

In that sense, the Government of São Paulo confirmed this Tuesday that it will deliver to the Ministry of Health a new batch of 3.9 million doses of the antigen developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, until next Sunday.

Doria also confirmed that a total of 46 million doses of the so-called Coronavac will be delivered until April 30, but he again called on the central government and the Ministry of Health to speed up negotiations to buy “all and any approved vaccine “by the Brazilian health authorities.

Source: EFE

PB