The city of San Pablo, the largest in South America and the richest in Brazil, registered the first victim of the coronavirus due to lack of access to an intensive care bed as a result of collapse in the healthcare system that affects all regions, the mayor, Bruno Covas, reported this Friday.

“Unfortunately a person in the city died from not being able to get a bed. We are also in collapse,” Covas told the GloboNews channel, before which the lack of oversight structure for their own management to order total confinement.

In this context, the municipal chief of San Pablo announced that holidays will be anticipated for allow a reduction in the movement of people in the megalopolis with 12 million inhabitants, 7 million cars and a metropolitan region that reaches 22 million people.

Bruno Covas, the mayor of São Paulo, affirmed that the city is experiencing a sanitary collapse. Photo: AFP

Covas suspended face-to-face classes in the city of San Pablo, the most affected by COVID-19, until April 5.

The mayor said that the intensive care system is occupied in various regions of the city and that the total percentage is 88%, lower than the 91% of the State of São Paulo, which is in the emergency phase of quarantine.

Yesterday the diary Or state of San Pablo had reported that 88 people died in 24 municipalities of São Paulo due to lack of access to beds, above all because victims of the P1 variant of the virus, the Amazon strain, need to be hospitalized and intubated in intensive care for longer.

The federal laboratory Fiocruz affirmed that Brazil lives the worst health crisis in its history with 24 of the 26 states plus the federal district of Brasilia in collapse, with more than 80% average bed occupancy.

Brazil has already reached a weekly daily average of deaths greater than 2,000.

Source: agencies