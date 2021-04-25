San Pablo, the state most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reopened its bars and restaurants, amid a slight decrease in the epidemiological curve and a reduction in hospital pressure in Brazil, after several weeks of daily records of deaths and cases of the disease.

For the first time in two months, the region, the most populous in Brazil with about 46 million inhabitants, registered a simultaneous fall in the daily average of new deaths, positive diagnoses and hospitalizations, for which the Government of São Paulo decided to take another step in the process of reactivating the economy.

“We had a 14.3% reduction in cases. In hospitalizations we had a drop of 6% and, in deaths, of 23.6%. It is important to remember that we have already been registering falls in the last four weeks in the income, “said the Secretary of Health of Sao Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, in a press conference this Friday.

“It is the first time in eight weeks that we have a concomitant reduction in all three indicators: cases, income and deaths “, full.

So, from this Saturday are allowed to function bars, restaurants, beauty salons, museums, cinemas, theaters, parks and gyms, at reduced hours and with limited capacity.

Bars and restaurants open today, during the reopening in São Paulo (Brazil). Photo EFE

A week ago, the first stage of the call “transition phase”, which intends to resume economic and social activity in the state, partially interrupted since last March 6, had already allowed the reopening of churches and shops.

The curve, very high

“These data bring us encouragement, bring us hope and reinforce (the success of) the measures adopted by the San Pablo Plan, with the red phase, passing through a more restrictive phase, the emergency phase, and now the transition phase“, emphasized the secretary.

However, despite the timid improvement in the figures, São Paulo lives in the month of April the deadliest period of the health emergency since the beginning of the pandemic and already accumulates 91,673 deaths and 2.8 million infected, after breaking successive records of daily deaths in recent weeks.

Likewise, the state remains with an average of 621 deaths per day, more than double that registered at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, in May last year, when the index was around 280 deaths a day, for which the authorities called for “caution” in this process of easing.

As well as São Paulo, experts point out that Brazil, that walks towards the 400,000 deceased and 15 million infections, lives a timid stabilization of the disease, although at “very high” and “far from ideal” levels.

According to a report published by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, a leading medical research center in Latin America, in the last two weeks there was a stability in the number of new cases and deaths, which “characterizes the formation of a new level of transmission.” with “high values incidence and mortality “.

“If in 2020 the daily death rate was 1,000 people, in the coming weeks this value may remain around 3,000 deaths, “said the institution, adding that the high number of positive diagnoses” reveals that the virus remains in intense circulation throughout the country. “

Researcher Daniel Villela, from the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory, explained to Efe that the data suggests that the country could have reached the peak of the disease, but at a “far from ideal and undesirable” level, and with a “moderate but not low” hospital occupancy.

So, sees the easing of restrictions as hasty, since the new cases confirmed daily are added to the already existing ones, which could have “new impacts” in the hospitals.

In all the country

“The ideal would be to have a sustained reduction in cases and deaths until the health system feels that the occupation also is steadily shrinking “, he expressed.

He also pointed out that, unlike what happened in the first wave, the pandemic now presents a homogeneous behavior, as the virus spread throughout the country.

“There was a synchronization. The presence of the virus happened to be in all the states and what we saw was that very high occupation, that collapse of the hospitals in all the regions, “he said.

Thus, for an “effective reduction” in the figures to be achieved, Villela assured that it is essential that the population respect health protocols, especially social distancing, and that Brazil speed up your immunization process, started in January but progressing slowly amid the vaccine shortage.

“Vaccination is the most effective form of control, so it is very important that all vaccination actions be intensified and that the widest possible vaccination coverage be achieved,” the researcher stressed.

With more than 210 million inhabitants, Brazil has vaccinated so far to about 13.5% of its population, but experts foresee an acceleration in the immunization process from May.

This Saturday, the arrival of the South American giant of inputs for the local production of about 9 million vaccines of the formula developed by AstraZeneca, while the country should receive the first doses of Pfizer’s immunizer next week.

EFE Agency

