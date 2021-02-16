The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, affirmed that the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will be interrupted on Tuesday until next week due to lack of dose.

“I received the news that no new doses arrived. We will have to interrupt our campaign tomorrow (Tuesday),” the mayor of the second state capital worst hit by the pandemic wrote on Twitter.

The mayor’s office already warned last Friday that its available doses only they reached “until Saturday.”

Paes also said in his message that the vaccination campaign will be resumed next week, when a new batch of Coronavac vaccine arrives, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and distributed and manufactured in Brazil by the Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo.

Rio de Janeiro is the second worst hit capital from the coronavirus in Brazil, with 268 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants (17,996 in total), behind the 318 per 100,000 in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas (north), which a few weeks ago experienced a health collapse due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Only San Pablo, which has twice the population, sIt exceeds Rio de Janeiro in absolute number of deaths (18,000).

Given the rebound in the number of deaths and cases, the mayor’s office suspended the official festivities of the famous Carnival de Rio and banned any street festivities between February 12 and 22.

Vaccination was already interrupted last week due to lack of doses in other parts of Brazil, the second country with the most deaths (239,000), after starting late (compared to other countries) almost a month ago.

The brake on the immunization campaign comes in the midst of a virulent second wave of the pandemic in Brazil, that on Sunday registered the worst moving average of deaths in the last seven days since the start of the pandemic.

Curfew

Araraquara, a city of 283,000 inhabitants in the interior of the state of São Paulo, on Monday imposed a strict curfew for 15 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus after 12 cases of local transmission of covid of the so-called Brazilian variant were detected.

The measure was announced this Monday by the Mayor of Araraquara and foresees a fine of up to 6,000 reais (about 1,110 dollars) for those who violate the respective decree, which only allows the movement of people, bicycles or vehicles for essential services.

According to the decree, travel will only be allowed for access to essential services or in case of proven need; Churches and clubs will have to close their doors, and only essential products stores are allowed to open, but with restricted hours and to serve customers who have previously requested a product.

The curfew was imposed to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in the municipality after the health authorities confirmed that 12 people had contracted the disease from the Brazilian variant by local transmission.

This variant, which arose in the Brazilian Amazon and has already been detected in other countries, is much more contagious than the original virus, according to scientists, due to a mutation that facilitates eThe entry of the covid into the human cell.

Until now, the Brazilian variant was not transmitted locally in other regions of Brazil and the cases detected were from people who had traveled to Manaus or who had had contact with patients from the state of Amazonas.

“The city live the worst moment of the epidemic and mutations of the coronavirus were identified in our municipality, “said the mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva, justifying the exceptional measure and after admitting that the spread had jumped in recent weeks and was affecting younger people.

Araraquara accumulates so far 12,127 covid cases and 146 deaths due to the disease, but, in addition to having detected the local transmission of a more contagious variant, its hospitals have already reached an occupancy level of 100% of nursing beds and 96% of intensive care unit beds.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB