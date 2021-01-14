The state of Amazon, in the north of Brazil, announced this Thursday the imposition of a curfew before the collapse of your healthcare system due to the coronavirus pandemic, which left hospitals without oxygen.

In Manaus, the regional capital, “the oxygen ran out and some health units became a kind of suffocation chamber,” Jessem Orellana, from the Fiocruz-Amazonia Foundation, a scientific research institution, described in statements to the agency. AFP.

“We are in the most critical moment of the pandemic, “said the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.

The Amazon region “produces significant amounts of oxygen, but today our people need oxygen and solidarity,” he added, specifying that several patients will be transferred to other states.

Military operatives have brought in nearly 400 oxygen cylinders in the last five days to supply demand. But the number of patients continues to grow.

According to the news site G1, of the Globo network, with no beds or oxygen available, Manaus began to refer patients to other states.

The curfew will take effect from Friday, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

An employee of a hospital in Manaus carries an oxygen tube to treat patients with covid, this Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

Brazil faces an intensification of the pandemic, which has already left almost 206,000 dead, a balance surpassed only by the United States. The national average of deaths is 98 per 100,000 inhabitants, but in the state of Amazonas it reaches 142 / 100,000. Only Rio de Janeiro (158) and Brasilia (145) surpass it.

“Here there is not an empty bed, an oxygen tank, nothing, we just have faith,” said Luiza Castro, a resident of the Amazon capital.

Images on social media show people carrying oxygen tanks to hospitals and patients complaining about the lack of medical assistance.

According to data from the municipality, the city registered a fourth consecutive daily record of burials: 198 people were buried on Wednesday, of which 87 died from covid-19.

Vaccination, next week?

Despite the unstoppable number of new cases and deaths, Brazil has not yet started vaccination against the coronavirus, amid political struggles and differences between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the governors of the main states.

This Thursday, the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, announced that the vaccination campaign in the country will begin next Wednesday.

The date was known after a meeting of the minister with the mayors, who spread the information on social networks.

The mayors admitted that the beginning of the campaign is conditional on the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa, regulator) authorizing the use in the country, due to emergency conditions, of the only two vaccines whose laboratories began processes to register their products in Brazil.

Cemeteries in the state of Amazonas, like this one in Manaus, had record numbers of burials in recent days. Photo: AFP

It is the one developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and the one manufactured jointly by the British laboratory AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Those responsible for both antidotes requested on Friday last week Anvisa authorization for the vaccines to be used in Brazil for emergency reasons and the regulator plans a meeting next Sunday to definitively pronounce on the matter.

Of the 354 million doses of anticovid vaccines that the Ministry of Health has confirmed for this year, 212.4 million are from AstraZeneca and another 100 million from Sinovac.

Of this total, Brazil already has 6 million Sinovac vaccines stored in the country and expects to receive 2 million of the AstraZeneca product on Monday imported from India to be able to start the immunization campaign with 8 million doses.

Source: AFP and EFE