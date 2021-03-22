The health situation in Brazil does not give respite and only seems to be getting worse. In the last hours it was learned that the coastal city of San Sebastián, located in the State of San Pablo, could be forced to taking off their patients’ respirators more severe COVID-19 due to lack of supplies.

“Our supplies last until Monday, and will only be used for patients already intubated. The problem is that the lack of these drugs requires extubation, that is, we will have to get this patient out who is in serious condition and intubated and change him to respiratory masks. An enormous risk “, affirmed the mayor, Felipe Augusto, in declarations to CNN Brazil.

After the mayor’s statements circulated, the government of the State of São Paulo brought resources to the city of San Sebastián. But even with this small relief, the situation is critical in the face of a panorama of constant increase in cases, which threatens to bring health systems to collapse.

The health situation in Brazil has become dramatic, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Occupancy rates in intensive care units in many regions are around 80%, and in some it is even close to 90%. Faced with this scenario, the possibility of running out of supplies it presents itself as a real risk.

On Saturday, the São Paulo Department of Health estimated that the reserves of medical supplies for intubation that remain could last for a week. In a statement sent to CNN, he affirmed that he is requesting “express and urgent measures” from the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

Desperate situation

According to site data Our World in Data, Brazil completed two weeks on Friday the 19th as the country with more daily deaths by COVID-19 in the world. According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a Brazilian scientific reference, the country lives its “Worst and historic health collapse.”

Y the situation is going to get worse, according to what that entity projects.

The panorama is aggravated by the war without quarter that has been established between the president, Jair Bolsonaro, and the governors of the different states. While they seek to carry out restrictions with the intention of containing the outbreak, the president is emphatically in favor of returning the country to normalcy.

After stating last week that the pandemic had become “in a war against the president”This Sunday Bolsonaro affirmed that “only God will remove me” from the highest command of the country.