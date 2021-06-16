Bolivia reported this Tuesday 124 deaths by coronavirus, which constitutes a new record of daily deaths, and registered 2,571 new cases when the country is still going through its third peak of infections.

The eastern department of Santa Cruz reported 57 deaths, followed by Cochabamba with 17 deaths, while Oruro and Potosí registered 11 deaths, among the regions with the most fatalities.

There was no similar death toll since last June 2, when 115 deaths were reported.

While the regions with the highest number of infections on this day were Santa Cruz (838), Cochabamba (705) and La Paz (337), the most populated and that make up the central axis of the country, something that has been a constant throughout throughout this contagion peak.

The vaccination process was restored this day after the arrival of new batches Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines last weekend, with less influx of people compared to the previous week.

Immunization in Bolivia has reached 1,572,351 first doses while 544,871 are the second applied since the beginning of this work at the end of January.

The Government has established that vaccination must reach about 7.5 million people, for which twice as many vaccines will be needed, taking into account the two doses that must be applied.

For the following days it is expected the arrival of 1 million vaccines from the Chinese Sinopharm, while the reception of the first batches of second doses of the Russian Sputnik V.

The city of La Paz, seat of the Executive and the Parliament of the country, the application of restrictions began to the circulation and closing of commercial activities at night, after evaluating the projections that indicated the increase in infections.

Other regions such as Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, the most affected during this third wave that began at the beginning of last month, have already been applied for several weeks. some days of confinement.

Since the start of the pandemic in March last year, there have been 15,738 deaths and 411,677 confirmed cases of the disease, of which 69,455 remain active.

With information from EFE

DB