The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales is under medical care after meeting this Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Confirmation of the diagnosis came at night, after hours of speculation and denials by Morales himself about his state of health.

“According to the laboratory analyzes carried out in the last hours on former President Evo Morales Ayma, Covid-19 was detected “According to a statement released on Facebook by the Kawsachun Coca coca radio station in the Tropic of Cochabamba region, its main political and union stronghold.

The communication replicated by this Bolivian radio, in which Morales conducts a program on weekends, also indicates that the ex-governor “is stable and is receiving the treatment and medical attention that the case advises.”

The unknown about the health of the former Bolivian president had been reason for controversy since this Monday night when some local media spread the version of his possible contagion, as a result of the visit he made to a private clinic in Cochabamba.

The message from Radio Kawsachun Coca in which Evo Morales’s positive for coronavirus was confirmed.

“I thank so many people who are constantly concerned about my health and well-being. Thanks to God, to the Pacha (Pachamama) and to so many expressions of solidarity from our people I feel very well,” Morales wrote on Twitter after the first suspicions of having been infected .

However, this past Tuesday at noon, Morales accused a Bolivian newspaper of “harmful and petty” journalism because he considered that it “speculated” with his health, in which contagion seemed to be ruled out.

Later, the doubt reappeared when in another message he thanked some journalists and media for the “concern” they showed for his health.

Morales, who is also president of the government’s Movement to Socialism (MAS), joins the list of some authorities of the Government of President Luis Arce who were infected with the virus, such as the ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Public Works.

Evo Morales has coronavirus.

The former president was characterized since his arrival in Bolivia on November 9 by maintaining an intense activity with trips, press conferences and conventions of his party in different departments of the country without necessarily taking biosecurity care such as the use of masks or distancing personal.

Bolivia faces a second wave of infections due to the pandemic that has reached more than 2,000 cases a day, similar to what happened in July and August, although this time without total or partial restrictions on activities.

The deaths since the detection of the first cases of the disease are 9,454 and 176,761 confirmed infections, after 1,473 new positives and 39 deaths were reported this Tuesday.

With information from EFE