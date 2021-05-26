A long line of green and white cylinders can be seen from afar. They are leaning on a wall of the medicinal oxygen plant de Arbieto, on the outskirts of the Bolivian city of Cochabamba, where that resource begins to be scarce in the face of a surge in cases of covid-19.

“We are entering a state of collapse of sanitary emergency, that can end in a catastrophe “, asserted the municipal secretary of Health of Cochabamba (center), Aníbal Cruz.

“Yesterday they passed away nine patients due to lack of oxygen“he said Tuesday.

With tanks on their shoulders or in their vehicles, dozens of people wait -some for more than 24 hours- to obtain the gas that their sick relatives depend on to continue breathing.

A man closes the door of the place where there are oxygen tanks in the Hospital del Sur de Cochabamba, which are not working. Photo EFE

“My husband is at my home and we are the last in line to find oxygen,” complained Ximena Pinedo, a 40-year-old pharmacist who was waiting outside the plant in the sun.

According to the Secretary of Health, the oxygen demand in Cochabamba doubled since the end of March due to what is classified as the “third wave” of the pandemic: it went from 1.5 to 3 tons per day in the public system, which includes public health and providers dependent on social security institutions.

Monday night, relatives they denounced that eight people died in a hospital of the National Health Fund due to lack of oxygen, something that the national government denied in a statement.

At the Hospital del Sur, its own oxygen plant used to be enough to supply patients, but today, the 30 cubic meters it produces daily they do not cover the demand.

They ordered cylinders from the Arbieto plant, where many others hope to fill their empty tanks, to give patients a break but only “until noon on Wednesday,” according to the hospital’s director, Grover León.

Meanwhile, now a precious commodity, oxygen begins to be sold even on social media. The Facebook page “Oxygen Medicinal Cochabamba”, for example, offers “immediate delivery” of a “complete kit, tank loaded, ready to use.” Its price: 2,800 bolivianos (400 dollars), in a country where the minimum wage is less than 2,200 bolivianos.

Oxygen is not the only thing that is in short supply in Cochabamba: dozens of covid-19 patients are waiting an intensive treatment bed. At the moment, they are all busy, said the health secretary, who described the situation as “chaotic.”

All the patients with covid-19 from the department of Cochabamba, one of the nine in Bolivia and with almost 1.8 million inhabitants, are being transferred to the departmental capital and its surroundings due to the lack of health centers in other locations. But there, the public system has only 85 intensive care beds.

The director of the Hospital del Sur de Cochabamba, Gróver León. Photo EFE

Those who wait for a place, do it “at home” or go to expensive private hospitals, Leon explained. They cannot be hospitalized in intermediate care because “if intermediate therapy is saturated, no more patients can be admitted.”

The General Cemetery of the city is also saturated, according to their authorities. The space to store bodies before being cremated is full, so the corpses must remain in refrigerators inside hospitals in the meantime.

This Wednesday, an emergency committee will meet to define the measures to be taken in the face of the health crisis in the department.

Bolivia accumulates 355,349 covid-19 infections and 14,124 deaths among its 11.6 million inhabitants, according to the official balance.

Although the case fatality rate, which measures total deaths over positive cases, and the cases per 100,000 inhabitants are lower than in other countries in the region, the Andean country’s health system suffers from infrastructure problems, supply and lack of personnel, which limits their responsiveness.

What’s more, the vaccination campaign progresses slowly. As of May 25, 9.8% of the population had received at least one dose of the Sputnik V, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, including President Luis Arce, who was vaccinated Monday with the Russian drug. Only 2.7% already have both doses.

“The population has already lost respect for the pandemic”Cruz lamented. Although the government of Cochabamba determined the prohibition of driving between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and quarantine on Sundays, the national government ordered the police not to carry out measures that imply “fines and arrests” so as not to affect the “economic reactivation.”

Source: AFP

