For the Belgian Minister of Health, the situation in Belgium vis-à-vis the coronavirus epidemic is “the most dangerous in Europe“.”He even said Belgium was on the brink of a tsunami“, reports the journalist Julien Gasparutto live from Brussels for the 20 Hours, Monday 19 October. The bar of 12,000 daily contaminations has been crossed. “The situation has become extremely critical in hospitals. Intensive care services are saturated, especially here in the capital“, continues the journalist.

The start of the academic year has caused new epidemic outbreaks. The testing policy was also found to be ineffective, and the “communication from the authorities is also singled out with contradictory instructions which have sometimes blurred the message to the population“, specifies Julien Gasparutto. For example, wearing a mask was compulsory everywhere outdoors in August, but it is no longer so today. The brand new government in place has just closed bars and restaurants for a month and further action could be taken in the coming days if the situation does not improve.

