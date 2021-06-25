33.8 percent of people in Bavaria have now received the second Corona vaccination.

Munich – Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) announced this to the German Press Agency on Friday. This puts Bavaria in 6th place in a nationwide comparison among the fully vaccinated. Complete vaccination protection is particularly important with a view to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, according to Holetschek. The vaccination protection is effective with this variant.

50 percent of Bavarians have received at least one primary vaccination. According to the Federal Ministry of Health (as of June 25, 10:00 a.m.), however, the Free State is second to last in a Germany-wide comparison. Only in Saxony, 46.9 percent, fewer people received an initial vaccination.

In the past few weeks, there had mainly only been second vaccinations due to a lack of vaccines in the vaccination centers. But after the manufacturers promised more vaccine for the coming weeks, the pace should be increased.

To this end, the state government is holding a vaccination summit on Monday, to which, in addition to Prime Minister Markus Söder and Minister Holetschek (both CSU), around 20 representatives from the medical profession, pharmacies, municipalities, science and business are invited. (dpa / lby)