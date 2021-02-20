D.orothee von Laer is a virologist in Innsbruck and an advisor to the government in Vienna. The native German recently attracted attention with the recommendation that Tyrol should be sealed off in view of the existing clusters with the South African mutation. With this, the doctor in Tyrol unleashed a storm of indignation.

WORLD: The German government classified Tyrol alongside the Czech Republic as a “virus mutation area”. Entry bans and border controls are the result. Is that a more realistic view of the situation than in Vienna and Innsbruck?

Dorothee von Laer: Naturally. It is perfectly clear. It must also be said that the Ministry of Health in Vienna assessed the situation as very serious. They just didn’t want to admit that in Tyrol. The travel ban was also imposed from Vienna. Tyrol did not quarantine itself.

WORLD: Does the Tyrol still pose a threat?