Coronavirus In Austria, the vaccination requirement for adults will come into force in February

The country is the first EU Member State to enter this requirement.

16.1. 16:51

In Austria the vaccination requirement for adults against the coronavirus comes into force, reports the news agency AFP.

The demand comes from the country’s chancellor Karl Nehammer entered into force in early February. Austria announced the matter as early as last year, but the matter has now been confirmed on Sunday.

Nehammer admits the “sensitive issue” in question, but said the decision needs to be made to increase vaccination coverage. According to AFP statistics, 71.5 percent of the vaccine-eligible population in the country has received a coronary vaccine. The figure is several percentage points lower than in neighboring Austria.

According to Nehammer, the requirement will take effect gradually in February. After an initial phase, restrictions will be tightened around mid-March, when fines can also be imposed on people who refuse the vaccine.

Fines the amount varies between € 600 and € 3,600. The vaccination requirement does not apply to pregnant women or those who have a medical reason for refusing to receive the vaccine.

The government’s proposal has strong support behind it, and only the far right opposes it.