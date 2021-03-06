The British coronavirus mutation has now become the dominant virus variant in Austria. Health Minister Anschober warns of an “alarmingly” high R value.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : Tyrol is in focus because of the South African Corona mutant.

: Tyrol is in focus because of the South African Corona mutant. The British corona mutation continues to spread alarmingly in the Alpine republic (update from March 6, 3:27 p.m.).

Update from March 6, 3:27 p.m .: Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober commented with concern about the spread of the corona mutation B.1.1.7. It is a “pandemic within a pandemic,” the Krone Zeitung quotes the Green politician. “This dominance of the British variant is not good news for Austria. It is significantly more contagious than the parent virus, according to current calculations in Austria by 23 percent, ”the Minister of Health continued.

The proportion of the Sars-CoV-2 parent virus in all infections has decreased from 61.5 to 36.3 percent within just three weeks. The mutation B.1.1.7 known as the “British variant” is currently the dominant virus variant in the Alpine republic with 58.4 percent. The R value, which is estimated at 1.23 for the British mutation, is also “alarmingly” high, according to Anschober.

Coronavirus in Austria: South African virus mutation is spreading in Tyrol

Update from March 5th, 6 p.m .: The Austrian state of Tyrol is still in focus in the coronavirus pandemic * because of the South African corona mutation *.

In order to get the spread of the mutant in the Schwaz district on the German border under control, the European Union (EU) provided a special delivery of the vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer.

And: As of Friday, March 5th, they were loud Tyrolean daily newspaper 32,000 of 50,000 adult residents in the region who are eligible for vaccination have already registered for the vaccinations. With the specially set up vaccination campaign, the mutant should finally be brought under control after tough lockdown measures.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Much hustle and bustle in political Vienna

First report from March 5th: Munich / Vienna – Once again there is a lot going on in political Vienna: While the planned vaccination alliance between Israel, Denmark and Austria is causing some European partners to frown, allegedly fake FFP2 masks are causing a huge scandal in the Alpine republic.

Even parliament got involved in clearing up the dilemma, and the politically right-wing conservative FPÖ is using the mysterious case for its next attack on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) – it is the next dispute in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic!

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: huge scandal over allegedly fake FFP2 masks

That was what happened: According to matching media reports, Austria’s largest mask manufacturer was involved in a major raid Hygiene Austria up to 45 illegal workers picked up who labeled face masks allegedly made in China under unworthy working conditions as “Made in Austria”.

“If there is fraud here, we have all been betrayed.”

The company from Wiener Neudorf in Lower Austria pointed out loud Kronen newspaper back the allegations, but confirmed the production of the masks in China. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor for business and corruption is said to have started investigations into suspected human trafficking.

Corona crisis: FFP2 mask scandal in Austria – FPÖ calls for new elections

Meanwhile, the scandal is spreading wide: The right-wing populist FPÖ attacked Prime Minister Kurz and is even calling for new elections for the National Council.

“The federal government shares responsibility,” said FPÖ leader Norbert Hofer, speaking of “large-scale fraud on the taxpayers’ backs and at the expense of people’s health. The members of the ÖVP, of all people, described the cheat masks in parliament as absolutely essential for survival and wore them demonstratively ”.

Kurz reacted immediately and explained according to the news portal krone.at: “If there is fraud here, we have all been betrayed.” National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) announced loudly oe24.at furthermore, to exhaust all legal means, should the suspicion of counterfeiting be substantiated. Spicy: Allegedly, MPs in parliament may really have been wearing fake FFP2 masks from manufacturers Hygiene Austria.

