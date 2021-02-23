Amid the scandal over the VIP vaccination and awaiting the first delivery of vaccines from China, the Ministry of Health confirmed 7,477 new cases of coronavirus and another 155 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

With the reported infections, there are 2,077,288 positives in Argentina since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,877,898 are recovered patients and 147,820 are confirmed active cases.

The 155 deaths in the last hours (91 men, 61 women and 3 without data), the number of deaths from Covid rises to 51,510.

The new daily part arrives in the middle of the scandal by the VIP Vaccination at the Posadas Hospital and at the Ministry of Health.

A day after the government released a first list of beneficiaries, Alberto Fernández described the complaints as “a clown.”

Vaccination against the coronavirus advances in older adults and health personnel in the different provinces and in the City of Buenos Aires. Photo Andrea D’Elia

“The fact is serious enough for a minister of the stature of Ginés to have had to leave his post, but let’s end the clowning. I ask the prosecutors and judges to do what they must, “said the President in Mexico, where he is on a diplomatic tour.

Those words were in tune with the phrase he had said to Clarion, Monday afternoon: “Everything that had to be done has already been done.”

On the other hand, this Tuesday an Aerolineas Argentinas flight left for Beijing, from where it will bring to the country a shipment of 900 thousand doses of Sinopharm.

With the million doses that will arrive from China, 2.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 will have arrived in the country. Photo Aerolineas Argentinas.

It is one of the developments in China, which must be kept at temperatures between 2 ° C and 8 ° C and was approved for emergency this Sunday by Carla Vizzotti.

In principle, the Ministry of Health had said that a million vaccines would be brought from China. However, after the plane left (it will make a stopover at Barajas Airport), they clarified that it will be 900 thousand.

The vaccines will be transported in the hold and, if necessary, also in the cabin of the Airbus A-330. It is stipulated that they arrive Thursday at 22 to Ezeiza airport.

With this shipment, will reach 2.7 million doses against Covid-19 in Argentina.