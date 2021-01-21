The coronavirus vaccine began to arrive. In the most optimistic plans and after some unfulfilled forecasts, the president Alberto Fernandez Imagine 85 percent of the population over 18 years vaccinated before 2022. Meanwhile, the Government seeks to mitigate the effects of the second wave of the pandemic. To this end, in the first days of February they assure that they will launch an awareness, prevention and educational survey campaign in the 4,400 villas and popular neighborhoods of all country. It will be door to door and they will participate 150 thousand volunteers from social organizations. He is pushed by the officials of the Avoid Movement Head of Cabinet. Most of these social activists charge plans that are equivalent to half a minimum wage. They do not rule out that they may receive extra remuneration.

The official plan will include 5 axes: hygiene, awareness of vaccines, school support and survey of dropouts, gender violence and safety.

The first is linked to prevention: the distribution of chinstraps – in many cases made by the informal workers’ cooperatives themselves – and alcohol gel represents an extension of “The State takes care of the neighborhood “, which implemented Social Development in the midst of a pandemic through the Secretariat of Social Economy, which leads Persian Emilio, leader of the Evita. That program, which included the participation of 15,000 militants from social organizations, focused on detecting operations, community isolation and strengthening dining rooms.

Now, they affirm that everything will be instrumented by the national program “The state in your neighborhood“, which coordinates Alejandro “Wig” Gramajo, member of the national secretariat of the avoidance organization. The unit is part of the secretariat for Parliamentary, Institutional and Civil Society Relations that it directs Fernando “Chino” Navarro, maximum reference of Evita in the Casa Rosada and under the orbit of the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero.

The idea is that social activists insist house by house on the need to get vaccinated and strengthen the communication of the jurisdictions so that the inhabitants of the neighborhoods register in the official lists of each district to receive the dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, when it is their turn. The first 600,000 doses of Sputnik V that arrived in the country are to immunize 300 essential workers – Health, Security – and the elderly.

In parallel, the Undersecretariat of Relations with Civil Society -in charge of Abelardo Mendieta, which also depends on Navarro- weaves a network with the Ministry of Health so that foundations and civil societies reproduce the official messages and eventually join the logistics of the vaccination plan. So far, they have already contacted more than 50 organizations through videoconferences in which the Secretary of Access to Health has also joined Carla vizzotti.

The deployment of militants from the social organizations of the San Cayetano Triumvirate – which brings together Evita, Barrios de Pie and the CCC, three of the social movements and all part of the Frente de Todos – will have one of its main objectives linked to education, just when the President presses for classes begin in person in March, despite the resistance of the teachers’ unions.

The plan is to launch a popular educator network to give school support in open spaces. They imagine that it will help many children go back to school. In addition, they plan to advance with a survey to find out how many of the boys who live in villages and settlements lost contact with the school during the pandemic. Education keeps a general statistic. In the opposition they speak of a million and a half boys outside the educational system.

The fourth axis will be linked to raising awareness about gender violence and government tools to report it.

Finally, they will propose to neighbors, local authorities and neighborhood promoters the preparation of safe corridors which will include the reinforcement of luminaire and patrols to guarantee security in the areas most affected by insecurity.

In the Executive they defended the setting up of a network with social activists. “They are the ones who know the neighborhoods best, because in many cases they live there,” they said. They also argued that the stage of social distancing now allows a greater territorial presence than during isolation.

An extra payment?

A good part of the 150 thousand militants who will take to the streets are part of the registry national workers of the popular economy, which the Government drew up in August and which comprises one and a half million people. Around 600,000 informal workers receive a complementary social wage, equivalent to half the minimum wage. In the Casa Rosada some leaders ruled out that for this task they could receive an extra salary, but other officials involved left the door open.

In December, the President granted a $ 5,000 bonus to the militants of organizations that assisted the population during the pandemic. After discontinuing the IFE, the Government added 130,000 new employment plans. Organizations push to continue broadening the base.

The State in your neighborhood was one of the few programs installed during Mauricio Macri’s administration that survived in the current administration with a name included. It was designed to bring different branches of the Executive to the most neglected neighborhoods. That profile had to be interrupted and biased, during the pandemic.

Máximo Kirchner, a reference for La Cámpora, who has a dispute with social movements.

Social movements -El Evita, in particular- tension with La Cámpora for the armed forces in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. Mutual distrust reached its climax in August when Maximum Kirchner He suggested to the President that the Navarro and Persico organization was behind the land seizures in Greater Buenos Aires.

The Evita seeks to expand its territorial influence in the municipalities of the Province. He already governs in Moreno with the mayor Mariel Fernandez. In recent weeks, a minority sector of Evita de La Matanza moved away from the local leadership exercised by the provincial deputy Patricia “La Colo” Cubria, wife of Persian. Gerardo Fernández embodied a “christinist” avoidance line. The local mayor Fernando Espinoza, who has the support of The Campora to lead the Argentine Federation of Municipalities (to which the albertist also aspires Juan Zabaleta, from Hurlingham) looks suspiciously at the Evita’s growing influence in their territory.

Now, the organizations, with the support of the Casa Rosada, will once again teach their territorial power in the 4,400 settlements and villages that exist in the country according to the survey of the National Registry of Popular Neighborhoods (Renabap). Between 1600 and 1800 of them are in the Conurbano.

