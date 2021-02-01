Ten months after the announcement of the first quarantine in the country, the Government extended the closure of borders until February 28, so non-resident foreigners will not be able to enter the country.

This was established by decree 67/2021 published in the Official Gazette, in which it indicated that “foreigners who do not reside in the country may not enter or remain in the national territory who do not comply with the regulations on mandatory isolation and the Sanitary measures in force, except for the exceptions provided by the sanitary or migratory authority “.

The decree also specifies that the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) “will maintain the suspension of authorizations and permits that would have been provided for air transport operations of passengers and passengers on direct flights originating from or destined for the United Kingdom. of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, before the new lineage in the sequencing of local samples, regarding the entrance of people “.

