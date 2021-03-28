This Sunday morning the KLM flight arrived that brought to Argentina 218 thousand doses of the vaccine developed jointly by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory. Its about first shipment delivered by the COVAX fund.

The vaccines that arrived from Amsterdam were produced at a company plant in South Korea and from there they traveled to Europe, from where they are distributed.

As announced weeks ago, COVAX plans to deliver to Argentina a total of 1.9 million vaccines from here to May.

