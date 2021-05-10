This Monday at dawn, a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight arrived in Argentina that brought from Russia a shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. As confirmed by the Government, they are 500 thousand doses, all of component 1.

The arrival in Ezeiza was at 1.14 am this Monday. With this new shipment, Argentina received a total of 12,198,250 doses of the different vaccines against Covid-19.

From Sputnik – the most used in the country – so far 5,475,690 of the first component and 1,060,160 of the second. It is the only one of the vaccines used in Argentina that has two different formulations between the first and the second application.

Thus, with the arrival of this new shipment, this gap widened and the strategy of giving a greater number of people the first injection and deferring the second will continue to be developed.

On the other hand, with the other vaccines received – Sinopharm and AstraZeneca – in recent days, it was decided to advance with the application of the second dose of people who had already started their immunization schedule.

In fact, the Government reported that on May 19, 861,600 doses will also be released through COVAX to complete the immunization schedules of those who have already received the first dose of Covishield / AstraZeneca.

What will happen to the Sputnik Light

Russia’s decision to approve its Sputnik light vaccine against the coronavirus was the corollary of an announced story. Since the Gamaleya Institute signed the contract with Argentina for 20 million doses The fragile disposition of the second component of Sputnik V was latent. So much so that the document has among its clauses references that open the door, as an alternative solution, to exchanging second doses for first ones.

The tentative delivery schedule for Sputnik V, set by contract, initially accounted for the shipment of both components in equal parts: in December, 300,000 units for component one and 300,000 for component two; in January, two million of each; and in February, 7.7 million per component. Which adds up to a total of 20 million. Then Argentina chose to expand its demand by 10 million more.

The contractual option that leaves the option to change second doses for first ones can be useful for both Argentina and Russia. For the Russians, of course, due to the impediment in the fluid and massive development of the complement of the first dose. For Argentina, to be able to have at least a greater number of first doses in case – as is actually happening – the second ones become promises.

Without going any further, two weeks ago the directors of Gamaleya asserted that the second dose of Sputnik V could be applied within three months of the first, when just a month before they had stated that the maximum term could be two months. It was interpreted as a nod to Argentina in its willingness to postpone the second doses.

DB