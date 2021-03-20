The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday another 42 deaths and 6,826 new cases of coronavirus across the country. This is a slight drop after four days in a row with more than eight thousand positives.

With these new data, Argentina reached 54,517 deaths and 2,241,739 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province of Buenos Aires registered 3,182 cases, followed by the City of Buenos Aires (842), Córdoba (550), Santa Fe (402), Corrientes (235) and Tucumán (228).

Then they were located Chaco (170), Santa Cruz (150), Entre Ríos (150), Mendoza (140) and Salta (115). The daily report was completed by Santiago del Estero (95), Misiones (93), Neuquén (88), Río Negro (83), Catamarca (73), La Pampa (64), San Juan (41), Chubut (35), Jujuy (32), La Rioja (27), Tierra del Fuego (26), Formosa (4) and San Luis (1).

Of the 163,558 people who are suffering from the disease, 3,534 remain hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU). The occupancy level of beds in this sector is 60.7% in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and 55.2% in the rest of the country.

In the last hours, 57,789 tests were carried out, with a 11.8% positivity. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 8,309,165 diagnostic tests have been performed for this disease.

In this context, the country’s Health Ministers evaluated in the last hours pPrioritize the application of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to reach a greater number of people and favor the inoculation of older adults, during the meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa).

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, who chaired the face-to-face meeting, assured that there is consensus with the provinces on the need to lower mortality by vaccinating people at “higher risk” and to “discourage travel abroad” to avoid entry into the country of “new strains”.

In this sense, the province of La Pampa resolved that all people who arrive in that province from abroad must be isolated for 14 days.

Meanwhile, an Aerolineas Argentinas flight arrived at Ezeiza international airport from Moscow on Friday at 2:21 p.m. with 330,000 doses of the first application of the Sputnik V vaccine, which will be destined for people over 70 years of age.

For its part, the Ministry of Education reported that 425,933 teachers and non-teachers from all over Argentina received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of March 17, during the first meeting of the Observatory of face-to-face return to classrooms headed by the minister Nicolas Trotta.

At the meeting, it was also reported that the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires opted for daily face-to-face sessions of 3 or 4 clock hours with staggered entry hours; alternation between face-to-face and non-face-to-face weeks for the prioritized years of schooling (2 x 2 model); and weeks of 4 days of classes and 1 day of teaching activity without students.

At the international level, the World Health Organization indicated that the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus, including the Covishield that is administered in Argentina, has “a positive risk-benefit profile, with enormous potential to prevent infections and reduce infections. deaths”.