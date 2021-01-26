While the world demands the appearance of more vaccines and laboratories admit production delays, this Tuesday the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported that 10,409 new coronavirus infections were registered and 219 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

After the Aerolineas Argentinas flight that was going to travel to Moscow to search for a new batch of Sputnik V vaccines for “logistical issues” -according to the Government- this Tuesday the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, admitted delays in the production of the doses.

In an interview with US television, he said that “vaccines use many components and if there is a supply issue with any component, things slow down.”

And I add: “I think that there may also be a delay in a part of our production, as we increase the capacity… we hope not ”.

The problem with vaccines is a constant that is repeated throughout the world. The British pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca and the American Pfizer were in the crosshairs of the European Union due to the delays in the deliveries of the doses against the coronavirus and threatens to initiate legal action.

The European Commission indicated this Monday, after a meeting with the president of AstraZeneca, that his explanations about the delays announced in the deliveries of the vaccines “are not satisfactory”, so it called him to a new meeting tonight and threatened to undertake “Actions”.

News in development

AFG