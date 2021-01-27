Hours after complications were confirmed in the vaccination plan in Argentina, the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Wednesday that they were registered 10,843 new infections from coronavirus and 182 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

In the last hours, Russia recognized delays in the delivery times of Sputnik V, which is why the vaccination program in Argentina will be delayed.

The Argentine authorities had admitted that the flight that will arrive from Moscow will bring 220 thousand doses (between first and second applications), and not the 600 thousand that they had announced on Monday, in the delayed departure of the Aerolineas Argentinas plane to Russia.

In a joint statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology estimated that the delay in the delivery of doses is up to three weeks and that it would only increase “significantly” in April.

