The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday 18,024 new cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the head of the health portfolio, Carla Vizzotti, remarked that “infections are decreasing throughout the country” and stated that in the AMBA “there is a decrease although with a very high plateau ”.

In this sense, he said that “it is good news that cases are ceasing to increase exponentially” but acknowledged that to “relieve the health system” it is necessary “let them go down faster. “

“With week 17, which ended last Sunday, closed, the data analyzed showed that the decrease in cases throughout the country is around 25 percent, although it is highly variable depending on the areas,” the minister reported in statements to CNN Radio.

And then, to complete the diagnosis, he added: “There are places where it decreased and in others perhaps there was a tendency to increase.”

The Government highlighted a decrease in those interned in intensive care. Photo EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Referring in particular to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), Vizzotti specified that “a decline is stabilizing“on the contagion curve, but then he insisted on the need for” this decline to be faster. “

“We are still at a very high point in the number of cases and, therefore, this is not transmitted in the number of intensive care bed occupancy, and much less in cases of death, which begin to increase for 3 or 4 more weeks late, ”he explained.

For this reason, he insisted that it is necessary to reduce the occupation of the health system: “It is very good news that cases are ceasing to increase exponentially, but we need them to decrease faster to see less tension in the health system in the coming weeks. health, “he remarked.

In relation to the rate of occupation of intensive care beds, he explained: “This week there were fewer ICU inpatients due to Covid than in previous weeks, which had grown a lot and very fast.”

Vizzotti spoke of the restrictions



Regarding whether to analyze extending the restrictive measures established by DNU 287/21, the head of the sanitary portfolio avoided giving a definition and stated that “the reality is that this DNU is valid until May 21.”

“We continue to analyze the dynamics of cases in the regions, with different indicators, such as the increase in cases, the reason for the increase, the incidence, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days and the occupation of beds of intensive therapy ”, he explained in reference to the parameters that are taken to define areas of low, medium and high health risk, as well as directly from epidemiological alert, where the data are more serious.

The restrictions will continue until at least May 21. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

“What we are seeing is that these measures, when they can be coordinated with the different jurisdictions, between the Nation, Province and Municipality, so that there is less circulation, fewer activities and greater care, produce a substantial improvement in the cases,” he stressed. Vizzotti.

Regarding the continuity of the restrictive measures, the minister pointed out that this type of action “is always intensive, temporary and localized” and can be “re-evaluated” based on the epidemiological data of each department or jurisdiction.

And he also pointed out that these measures can also “be administered by the governors or mayors.”