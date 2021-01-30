The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday another 156 deaths and 6,902 new cases of coronavirus across the country. Thus, Argentina already has 47,931 fatalities and 1,922,264 infections since the detection of the first positive in the national territory, last March.

Of the 161,465 people who are experiencing the disease, 3,624 remain hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU). The occupancy level in this sector is 61.1% in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and 54.7% in the rest of the country.

In the last hours, 40,578 tests were carried out, with a 17% positivity. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 6,157,226 diagnostic tests for this disease have been performed, which is equivalent to 135,691 samples per million inhabitants.

As usual, all jurisdictions reported infections, with the province of Buenos Aires (3,066) leading the way, followed by the City of Buenos Aires (951) and Santa Fe (515).

Further back were Neuquén (275), Entre Ríos (240), Córdoba (239), Chubut (233), Misiones (208), Corrientes (192), Río Negro (182), Santa Cruz (137) and Chaco (116 ).

The daily report was completed by Santiago del Estero (92), Catamarca (86), Mendoza (78), La Pampa (70), Tucumán (57), Salta (54), San Juan (33), San Luis (27), Jujuy (17), La Rioja (17), Tierra del Fuego (15) and Formosa (2).

Meanwhile, the Government published in the Official Gazette the presidential decree that extends the social, preventive and mandatory distancing (Dispo) for one month, in a measure that focuses on the prioritization of the return to face-to-face classes in all provinces.

Decree 67/2021 extends the distancing throughout the country from February 1 to February 28, and establishes in Article 24, that “Classes may resume face-to-face and face-to-face non-school educational activities according to the parameters of evaluation, stratification and determination of the level of epidemiological risk “.

The text indicates that in all cases they must act in accordance with the protocols duly approved by the corresponding authorities, as specified on Friday in a radio interview by the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta.

On the other hand, the national authorities provided that regulatory norms may be issued to limit circulation by hours or by zones.

Meanwhile, economic, industrial, commercial or service activities may only be carried out in closed spaces at 50 percent of its surface.

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), the occupancy coefficient of closed surfaces in establishments dedicated to the gastronomic activity will be a maximum of 30%, in relation to the maximum capacity enabled.

Regarding artistic and sports activities, they can only be carried out as long as they do not involve a crowd of more than 10 people in closed places.

On the other hand, the modality of social gatherings in open-air public spaces continues, as long as people “maintain a minimum distance of two meters between them, wear face masks and strictly comply with the protocols and the recommendations and instructions of the health authorities”.

Cultural, social, recreational, religious or family events and activities in general of more than 20 people in closed spaces are also still prohibited and must be “expressly authorized by the Chief of Cabinet of Ministers”.

The same limitation will apply to outdoor spaces in the case of private spaces with public access and people’s homes, except for the cohabiting group.

Nor may cultural, social, recreational or religious events be held in public outdoor spaces with attendance greater than 100 people; or the practice of any sport in closed places where more than 10 people participate or that does not allow maintaining a minimum distance of two meters between the participants.

Cinemas, theaters, clubs, and cultural centers remain unavailable.

