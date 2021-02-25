Within hours of 904,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arriving from Beijing and amid delays in the immunization operation, the Ministry of Health confirmed another 8,234 cases of coronavirus and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The report from the Ministry of Health was released a few hours after the arrival of an Aerolineas Argentinas flight with 904 thousand doses of Sinopharm, one of the vaccines developed in China.

Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus 330-200, registration LV-GIF, with the AR1050 nomination, took off from Beijing on Wednesday at 5.50 a.m. local time (18.50 in Argentina). After a stopover in Madrid, the aircraft will land at Ezeiza international airport at 9:50 p.m.

It is expected that this weekend an Air France flight will bring a carryover to complete the million doses.

According to what was indicated by the President of Airlines, “for the transfer of vaccines, which in this case require refrigeration between 2 and 8 ° C, envirotainers are used”, which are special containers with active temperature control.

“This allows us to transport a greater volume of vaccines in the hold of the plane”, completed Pablo Ceriani.

The flag company recalled that “Aerolineas Argentinas already made four flights to the city of Moscow” and that on those trips “a total of 1,220,000 doses of Sputnik V arrived in the country.” According to initial announcements, 20 million were expected in the first two months of the year.

What’s more, Argentina received 580 thousand doses of Covishield, the vaccine produced in India with technology from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. On the other hand, the Covax fund committed to deliver 2.2 million doses in the first half, although the landing of these lots has not yet occurred.

Due to delays and logistical complications, the supply of vaccines has been delayed in Argentina, as in other countries in the world. Despite having been one of the first places to start the inoculation process, today only 0.59% of the population received the two doses of the products that are applied in the country.

To this is added the scandal that broke out over the VIP Vaccination, for which officials, leaders and friends of power skipped the protocol and received the vaccine.

“By vaccinating 30 thousand people a day, some of them go by,” said Axel Kicillof, Buenos Aires governor, in the last hours.

AFG