Argentina surpassed 45,000 deaths from coronavirus this Thursday, only ten months after registering the first death from this disease. This is reflected in the new daily part of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, which reported another 142 fatalities and 13,286 new positive cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has added 45,125 deaths and 1,770,715 infections. Globally, Argentina ranks twelfth in number of infected – only surpassed in the region by Brazil and Colombia – and ranks 13th in number of victims.

Meanwhile, the Government again warned that “in the last month, cases started to rise across the country, especially in the City and province of Buenos Aires, with different behavior from infections in people between 30 and 50 years old “.

In this sense, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, spoke of the “challenge” of managing the pandemic seeking to find “a balance between the restrictions” to prevent infections “without affecting economic activity ”.

In “this stage, it is necessary to find that bridge until the vaccination campaign begins to have the effects of immunization,” said the official in a press conference by videoconference organized by the Association of Journalists of the Argentine Republic (Apera).

On the other hand, a study carried out by researchers from the Leloir and Conicet Institute specified that 95% of the patients who had Covid-19 developed antibodies 45 days after the symptoms began; more than 90% after the third week and 35% after the seven days.

The results arise from the analysis of more than 3,000 samples from infected people in the country with severe, mild and asymptomatic manifestations studied with the COVIDAR IgG and IgM serological tests.

Andrea Gamarnik, director of the study, head of the Molecular Virology Laboratory at FIL and senior researcher at Conicet, described that “there are different types of antibodies; some of them are those that have protective or ‘neutralizing’ effects because they prevent the virus from infect the cell; the presence of these antibodies -which are IgG- could prevent reinfections and would be the ones with therapeutic power in convalescent plasmas “.

The research reached several conclusions: when measuring the levels of IgG and IgM antibodies over time in 100 infected individuals it was observed that “in most cases the appearance of the two antibodies occurs simultaneously”.

“This is one of the things we learned about the new coronavirus and that it is different from other infections in which IgMs appear first and then IgGs,” said Beatriz Perazzi, also an author of the study, teacher and deputy director of the Department of Clinical Biochemistry of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry.

And he continued: “In addition, in the first three months after the infection, we saw that the levels of antibodies persisted high.”

